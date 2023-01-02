WATCH: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

Sunderland got their 2023 off to a frustrating start as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year's Day.

The Black Cats headed to Bloomfield road in confident mood after back-to-back wins against Blackburn and Wigan, although they did have a bit of an injury and illness crisis to manage too.

That was perhaps responsible for a sluggish start by Tony Mowbray's men, with Blackpool making most of the early running and being rewarded with a goal midway through the first half.

Sunderland fought back impressively though, dominating the second half and they probably deserved to score more than Ross Stewart's leveller.

However, seven points our of nine over the festive period was a good return in the grand scheme of things.

Sunderland will now take a break from the Championship to focus on the FA Cup third round tie at Shrewsbury next week.