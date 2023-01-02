Skip to main content
WATCH: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

WATCH: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

Enjoy the action from Bloomfield Road as Sunderland started 2023 with a draw.

Sunderland got their 2023 off to a frustrating start as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on New Year's Day. 

The Black Cats headed to Bloomfield road in confident mood after back-to-back wins against Blackburn and Wigan, although they did have a bit of an injury and illness crisis to manage too. 

That was perhaps responsible for a sluggish start by Tony Mowbray's men, with Blackpool making most of the early running and being rewarded with a goal midway through the first half. 

Sunderland fought back impressively though, dominating the second half and they probably deserved to score more than Ross Stewart's leveller. 

However, seven points our of nine over the festive period was a good return in the grand scheme of things. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can watch the highlights of the game in the video below. 

Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.

Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland highlights

There is also plenty of post-match coverage on Sunderland Nation to enjoy, so feel free to check out the following:

Sunderland will now take a break from the Championship to focus on the FA Cup third round tie at Shrewsbury next week. 

Patrick Roberts in action for Sunderland at Blackpool
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray wants positivity
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss unhappy with Blackpool draw: 'A missed opportunity to put down a marker'

By Michael Graham
Michael Appleton
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool boss: 'Sunderland are a top team - the best side that have been here this season'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland injury illness
Sunderland Nation News

'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien celebrates
Sunderland Nation News

Luke O'Nien proud of landmark Sunderland appearance: 'I love putting on the red and white!'

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms in action
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland won't wait for potential Ellis Simms return despite 'frustration' at recall - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker

By Michael Graham