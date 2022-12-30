WATCH: Wigan 1-4 Sunderland - All the goals and highlights
Sunderland certainly finished 2022 in style as they demolished Wigan at the DW Stadium.
The Black Cats headed to the northwest in confident mood after the Boxing Day home win over Blackburn and it showed as they expertly put Wigan to the sword.
It was a real show of force by Sunderland, who spread the goals around Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo.
In fact, Amad's goal alone is worth watching the highlights for.
Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.
There is also plenty of post-match coverage on Sunderland Nation to enjoy, so feel free to check out the following:
The win was Sunderland's fifth successive win over Wigan, with them all coming since August 2021. It leaves the Latics rooted to the bottom of the Championship table while Sunderland have climbed to fourth.