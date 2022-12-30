Skip to main content
WATCH: Wigan 1-4 Sunderland - All the goals and highlights

Sunderland had a very good night at the DW Stadium.

Sunderland certainly finished 2022 in style as they demolished Wigan at the DW Stadium. 

The Black Cats headed to the northwest in confident mood after the Boxing Day home win over Blackburn and it showed as they expertly put Wigan to the sword. 

It was a real show of force by Sunderland, who spread the goals around Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo. 

In fact, Amad's goal alone is worth watching the highlights for. 

Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.

There is also plenty of post-match coverage on Sunderland Nation to enjoy, so feel free to check out the following: 

The win was Sunderland's fifth successive win over Wigan, with them all coming since August 2021. It leaves the Latics rooted to the bottom of the Championship table while Sunderland have climbed to fourth. 

Ross Stewart
WATCH: Wigan 1-4 Sunderland - All the goals and highlights

Tony Mowbray Sunderland
Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing

Amad Diallo celebrates Sunderland goal against Wigan
Man Utd 'really happy' with Amad Diallo Sunderland loan

James McClean Wigan
WATCH: Fantastic moment Trai Hume wipes out James McClean to roars from Sunderland fans

Kolo Toure Wigan manager
Wigan boss unhappy with referee: 'A team like Sunderland doesn't need the help'

Ross Stewart Wigan penalty
Tony Mowbray reveals how Ross Stewart reacted to being dropped to the Sunderland bench

Patrick Roberts Sunderland Wigan
Tony Mowbray explains 'harsh' decision to drop 'amazing' Sunderland star

Sunderland celebrate at Wigan
Sunderland fans 'can dream' again following Wigan trouncing - Tony Mowbray

