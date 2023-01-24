'Amad Diallo certain to get Man Utd chance,' says former Sunderland defender

Wes Brown is certain that Amad Diallo’s brilliant form for Sunderland has earned him another chance to impress at Manchester United.

The Ivorian has really shown his quality for Sunderland this season, scoring seven goals in the Championship so far.

In fact, Amad’s form has been so good that Man Utd were reportedly considering recalling him from loan early, although the deadline to do that has now passed.

However, former Sunderland and Man Utd defender Brown has no doubt that Amad has earned himself another change at Old Trafford.

"Amad Diallo has a future at Manchester United,” Brown is quoted as saying.

"He'll get another chance, whether it's in pre-season or at the beginning of next season. It's all about ability and a little bit of luck with the big teams.

"You can see he's got talent and he's done really well at Sunderland, so now it's about showing whether he can push past the current players that are at Manchester United.

"He will definitely get another chance there."

Amad cost Man Utd nearly £40million when he arrived from Atalanta in 2021, although he has so far only made one start for the red Devils.

He also had a disappointing loan spell at Rangers last season, although that only amounted to 500 minutes of football in five months.

