Skip to main content
'Amad Diallo certain to get Man Utd chance,' says former Sunderland defender

'Amad Diallo certain to get Man Utd chance,' says former Sunderland defender

Amad Diallo has been tipped to force his way into Man Utd's plans once Sunderland loan is over.

Wes Brown is certain that Amad Diallo’s brilliant form for Sunderland has earned him another chance to impress at Manchester United.

The Ivorian has really shown his quality for Sunderland this season, scoring seven goals in the Championship so far.

In fact, Amad’s form has been so good that Man Utd were reportedly considering recalling him from loan early, although the deadline to do that has now passed.

However, former Sunderland and Man Utd defender Brown has no doubt that Amad has earned himself another change at Old Trafford.

"Amad Diallo has a future at Manchester United,” Brown is quoted as saying.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"He'll get another chance, whether it's in pre-season or at the beginning of next season. It's all about ability and a little bit of luck with the big teams.

"You can see he's got talent and he's done really well at Sunderland, so now it's about showing whether he can push past the current players that are at Manchester United.

"He will definitely get another chance there."

Amad cost Man Utd nearly £40million when he arrived from Atalanta in 2021, although he has so far only made one start for the red Devils.

He also had a disappointing loan spell at Rangers last season, although that only amounted to 500 minutes of football in five months. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Amad Diallo celebrates Sunderland Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

'Amad Diallo certain to get Man Utd chance,' says former Sunderland defender

By Michael Graham
Sam Allardyce on Sunderland spell
Sunderland Nation News

Sam Allardyce credits Ellis Short for his role in 'real success' at Sunderland

By Lynsey Thompson
Middlesbrough red card Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Former referee dismisses Middlesbrough red card complaints in Sunderland defeat

By Lynsey Thompson
Pierre Ekwah Sunderland scarf
Sunderland Nation News

Pierre Ekwah fee revealed with Sunderland appearing to have bagged another bargain

By Lynsey Thompson
Bailey Wright
Sunderland Nation News

EXCLUSIVE: Portsmouth closing in on Bailey Wright with deadline-beating deal likely

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
Sunderland Nation News

Midfielder reveals the Alex Neil criticism that has supercharged his Sunderland career

By Lynsey Thompson
Isaac Lihadji Sunderland target
Sunderland Nation News

What next for Sunderland in the January transfer window after Pierre Ekwah?

By Michael Graham
Aji Alese thumbs up Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

How Sunderland defender played an 'important' role in Pierre Ekwah move

By Michael Graham