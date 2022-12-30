Blackpool v Sunderland selected for live international TV

Sunderland have once again been selected for live TV coverage, with the game against Blackpool being picked up for international coverage.

As confirmed by the official Blackpool website, the game has been selected by Pitch International and will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, as well as other countries in Europe and Asia.

Sadly, that will have a knock-on effect for some Sunderland fans, who may not be able to stream the SAFC Live coverage for the game as they usually do.

“Set to be shown live by multiple broadcasters across Europe, Asia and North America, the match will be unavailable to stream live internationally on Tangerine TV in countries where broadcasters have taken up the option to show the game as part of the EFL’s global television rights deal,” the Blackpool website explains.

It is a similar deal at the Sunderland end, with safc.com stating: “Any fixtures selected for television or international broadcast as well as Carabao Cup fixtures, FA Cup fixtures and Sky Bet Championship play off matches are excluded from the SAFC Live stream for international supporters.”

“SAFSee streaming of the game will be available to limited overseas supporters by heading over to the SAFC Live section of the official club website. This service will not be available for this fixture in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands due to EFL broadcast restrictions.

“Audio commentary will be available to all supporters via the same platform, free of charge.”

For anyone who has use of a VPN, the following list of countries in which the SAFSee blackout does not apply may or may not be useful…

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Philippines

South Korea

Spain

Thailand

All Sub-Saharan African countries including South Africa

