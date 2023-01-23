Report: Midfielder to complete Sunderland move 'within hours'

Pierre Ekwah is finally on the brink of completing a move to Sunderland, according to reports in his native France.

The midfielder has been linked with Sunderland throughout January, but the details have always been a little muddy.

Initial reports claimed he would sign a permanent deal, but journalist Alan Nixon then said it would be a loan move as West Ham still believe he has something to offer.

He then played, and scored, for West Ham under-21s last week to suggest a deal was not close at all.

However, Foot Mercato now claim the deal will be completed ‘within hours’ and it will be a permanent deal after Sunderland managed to ‘convince him of the project.’

Obviously this is nothing definitive, although you can see why Ekwah ticks so many boxes for Sunderland.

He is a versatile midfielder who is also able to drop into central defence, and that extra cover there could allow Sunderland to sanction a move for Bailey Wright, who is wanted by Aberdeen, Hibs and Derby.

Ekwah is also able to cover at left-back, which has been a problem position for Sunderland at times given the injury problems suffered by Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins.

So, readers are advised to take the report with the customary January pinch of salt, although it certainly appears to be one to keep your eye on.

