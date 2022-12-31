Skip to main content
Sunderland admit 'real disappointment' after Ellis Simms departure

Kristjaan Speakman has officially confirmed Simms' return to Everton.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted it is a ‘real disappointment’ to lose Ellis Simms early.

Simms scored seven goals for Sunderland in an injury-interrupted season, and that has convinced Everton he can play a part in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has opted to recall him from his Sunderland loan with immediate effect, meaning Sunderland will be down to Ross Stewart as the only available striker when they face Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

“Ellis’ return to Merseyside is a real disappointment for us due to the shared progress that he and the Club have made this season,” Speakman said.

“Unfortunately, this is the nature of loans when they are successful, but it is a testament to Tony and the wider staff - and of course to Ellis - that Everton feel he is ready to continue his immediate development in a Premier League environment.

“We all wish Ellis the very best and thank him for the part he has played in our continual progression as a Football Club.”

Simms suffered a foot injury in the win over Reading in September which saw him miss a number of weeks. He had returned impressively though, scoring four goals in his last six games for the club.

Ellis Simms in action for Sunderland at Stoke
