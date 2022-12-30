Sunderland boss dismisses claims it was a gamble to use Alex Pritchard at Wigan

Tony Mowbray confirmed that Alex Pritchard had suffered a recurrence of his calf injury in the win over Wigan.

Pritchard had missed the previous two matches against Hull and Blackburn with the problem and he was a surprise name on the bench for Sunderland at the DW Stadium.

He was sent on just past the hour but could only last six minutes before having to be replaced himself.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray admitted the injury came as a blow, but he didn’t think it was a gamble to use the midfielder.

"We're really disappointed over Pritch," Mowbray said at the DW Stadium.

"We'll have to assess whether it was right that he went onto the pitch, yet he had trained for a good few days and was really confident, ready and champing at the bit. That's a real frustration for us, of course.

"It's a calf injury. He's done his calf. He's been training for the last four or five days with the team, and maybe a week before that, and has been fine.

"He was champing at the bit to come with us this week and get on the pitch, and yet as soon as he pushed off, he felt it. He's a bit down in there [the dressing room], but he'll be fine."

Read more Sunderland coverage