Sunderland hopeful defensive duo will return for Blackpool clash

Fit defenders are in short supply at Sunderland right now, but things are starting to look up.

Sunderland may have a couple of key defensive reinforcements when they face Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

The Black Cats have emerged from a striker crisis, which saw both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms missing at the same time and stumbled right into a defensive one.

Sunderland had to face Wigan at the DW Stadium this week without Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins, although it didn’t seem to hold them back as they ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Two of those players may return to the squad for the game at Blackpool, but Mowbray says the performance of their replacements mean there is no real urgency.

"Danny Batth might be joining the party in the next few days, we'll have to wait and see, Dennis Cirkin might rejoin the party in the next few days.

"It would help, but Luke [O'Nien], Danny [Ballard] and Bailey [Wright] were really good at Wigan, and Trai Hume deserves a mention because he was really good too."

Of those not expected back for Blackburn, the injury to Lynden Gooch appears to be the most worrying.

He limped off against Blackburn on Boxing Day holding his hamstring. Alese and Huggins are only thought to have minor knocks. 

Danny Batth contesting the ball
