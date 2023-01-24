Skip to main content
Pierre Ekwah fee revealed with Sunderland appearing to have bagged another bargain

How much have Sunderland paid West Ham for midfielder Pierre Ekwah?

Sunderland signed Pierre Ekwah from West Ham for no up-front cost, although there are a number of clauses in the deal.

While the fee was officially reported as ‘undisclosed,’ West Ham site Six Foot Two have revealed that it was actually a free transfer – initially at least.

The Hammers will get 25% of any future transfer fee, and there are also some payments to be met should Ekwah hit a certain amount of appearances for Sunderland

Ekwah has been highly rated all the way through his youth career, attending the prestigious Clairefontaine academy in France before joining Chelsea as a 16-year-old.

However, according to the report, the opinion of David Moyes and the West Ham academy staff was that he was never going to force his way into the Hammers’ first-team plans, so it was best to let him try to forge a path elsewhere.

Certainly, Ekwah himself expressed frustration at a lack of opportunities and ‘trust’ at West Ham, citing it as a key reason for deciding to join Sunderland.

“It's really nice to see a club still doing that... still trusting young players,” Ekwah said. “It's not just one or two, it's a lot of young players, so I think it's really good.

“It's really good for football to move forward and for the long-term journey to where we want to go. I think it's a big thing for us.

“I think Sunderland is a great set-up now, with the gaffer (Tony Mowbray) and the whole board. I think it's a great set-up for young players to come and develop themselves and they give time and encouragement to young players to come and play their game.

“So I think it's just a perfect club for me, a perfect environment for me to progress as a man and as a player and develop my game in men's football.”

