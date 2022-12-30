Skip to main content
Sunderland have a 'really good player' on their hands in Abdoullah Ba - Tony Mowbray

Sunderland have a 'really good player' on their hands in Abdoullah Ba - Tony Mowbray

Big things expected from teenage midfield ace.

Sunderland have a ‘really good player’ on their hands in Abdoullah Ba, says Tony Mowbray, although he admits the Frenchman has been hard work.

Ba, 19, joined from French club La Havre in August, and he was handed his second start at Wigan after showing flashes of real quality from the bench in previous games.

Mowbray is clearly impressed with Ba, although he says the impressive performance against Wigan was the result of a lot of work on the training ground.

“He’s a really good player,” the Sunderland boss said of Ba after the 4-1 win at the DW Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“We’ve been working hard on his discipline to play the position he’s been asked to play because he wants to run everywhere and show us what he can do. Sometimes, he leaves his area of the pitch vacant because he’s run over to the other side.

“It’s about telling him to be more disciplined and play his position – the ball will find you. We’re a team that’s going to become positionally strong, so when the ball’s on the other side of the pitch, don’t go running over there to get a kick.

“He’s starting to pick it up, I think. He’s starting to understand and learn. He’s very talented. You could see his mobility and how tight he is with the ball. He’s a goal threat, and just another good option for us really. In my mind, he’s another attacking option to go with all the others.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Abdoullah Ba Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland have a 'really good player' on their hands in Abdoullah Ba - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Bloomfield Road Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool v Sunderland selected for live international TV

By Michael Graham
Alex Pritchard bad
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss dismisses claims it was a gamble to use Alex Pritchard at Wigan

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans on the ball
Sunderland Nation News

'He's broken his own record' - Tony Mowbray gives Corry Evans update

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Amad Matete
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland team at Wigan set a new record for the 2022/23 season in English football

By Michael Graham
Alex Neil at Stoke
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Stoke boss Alex Neil keen to sign key Sunderland midfielder

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Wigan 1-4 Sunderland - All the goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray says he could 'feel' Wigan's fear of Sunderland in 4-1 thrashing

By Michael Graham