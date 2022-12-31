Skip to main content
Ross County boss hoping Ross Stewart makes Premier League move

Malky Mackay is hoping to see Ross Stewart get a big move next month, and not just because Ross County might benefit.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay says he would be ‘delighted’ to see Ross Stewart move to the Premier League in January.

Sunderland signed Stewart from Ross County in January 2021, although that deal happened before Mackay took charge at Victoria Park.

Stewart has been linked with a move to Brentford and Crystal Palace with talks over a new Sunderland contract reportedly at ‘an impasse.’

Mackay, though, says he is hoping to see Stewart make that move to the Premier League.

“There is nothing better than watching a Scot go down to England and do well,” Mackay said.

“He has now been capped for Scotland, which is great, for an ex-Ross County player to become a Scotland international.

“It looks like there are offers brewing for him after doing so well at Sunderland, which is not an easy place to play.

“I’m delighted for him [if he does move to the EPL] and it would be good for Scotland, the national team – if that helps us, all the better.”

When Mackey says ‘if that helps us,’ he is referring to a sell-on clause that Ross County have in the deal that initially took Stewart to Sunderland.

That means the Scottish club will receive a percentage of any profits Sunderland make if and when they sell Stewart, but Mackay says he is not banking on it helping his own transfer budget.

Ross Stewart at Ross County

“Roy MacGregor, the chairman, and Steven Ferguson, the chief executive, are very respectful, open and transparent with me with everything.

“Ross going to Sunderland was a deal done before I was here. If there was to be money to come into the club from any move that would be terrific.

“The money would be brought in to help with anything and everything.

“Roy has done well in terms of managing to get the squad a wee trip to Spain a few weeks ago and allowing me to put some of the high-performance aspects in here as well.

“I would not expect any money from such a move to come straight to my transfer budget.

“It has been a conversation piece around the club where a lot of people have a lot of time for Ross. There is a great warmth for him.”

Ross Stewart warm up Sunderland
