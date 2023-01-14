Sunderland vs Swansea City preview: How to watch, team News, recent form and referee

Sunderland host Swansea City at the Stadium of Light this weekend, with the Black Cats looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

It is Sunderland's first home match of 2023, and if results work in their favour, then Sunderland could be in the play-off spots come Saturday night.

Last time out in the Championship, Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw away at Blackpool and means they currently sit in eighth position in the table, while the visitors lost at home to league leaders Burnley 2-1.

When: Saturday 14th January, 2023 - 3pm kick-off

Where: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

How to watch: SAFSEE (International)

Radio: BBC Radio Newcastle is offering live commentary of the game with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Team News

Danny Batth is back in training for Sunderland and is in contention for Saturday as is Lynden Gooch. However, Niall Huggins, who is making good progress, won't be in contention for this match.

The home side will still be without injured players Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese.

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the weekend. Liam Walsh is being integrated back into training with the squad as he continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon issue.

Nathanael Ogbeta will also be unavailable for the away side after joining Peterborough United on loan for the rest of the season.

Last Meeting

The two sides last played each other in the Championship earlier this season in October 2022, where Sunderland lost 2-1 away in Wales.

The Sunderland goal was scored by Jack Clarke.

Sunderland Team: Patterson, Gooch, O'Nien, Batth, Alese, Roberts, Neil, Evans, Clarke, Embleton, Pritchard

Recent Form

Sunderland: LDWWD

Swansea City: LDLWL

Head-to-Head (Last 10 Matches)

Sunderland wins: 1

Draws: 4

Swansea City wins: 5

Keith Stroud will take charge of this match and has refereed 34 games over the last 12 months and has issued 97 yellow cards.

Stroud last took charge of a Sunderland game in October 2022, where the Black Cats prevailed 2-1 winners over Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.

He will be assisted by Matthew Jones and Andrew Fox, with Robert Madden acting as the fourth official.

What the Managers have said

Tony Mowbray will be hoping to continues his sides momentum, but is wary of the threat that Swansea City will pose.

Mowbray said: "The perception of Swansea is really interesting, I've been studying them this week. They are number one for the 24 teams in terms of ball possession in our league, number two for shots at goal. Yet there is a perception that they are not having a good season.

"They are a very good football team and we felt that in the first half of our away game until we got it sorted out. Their centre half (Harry) Darling just kept waltzing through the middle of the team and giving us problems. Until we addressed that, we were in trouble because they are a really good football team.

"Their possession stats and their number of passes in the final third are all there for teams to see. We have to be wary of them.

"It's a difficult game. There is a conundrum of playing the team that has the ball the most of any teams in the league yet we are at home and wanting to engage our fans. They don't want to see Swansea coming to our pitch and pass the ball around.

"We need to get after the game and make sure they know they are in a football match. Make sure there are some tackles and challenges and make sure when we have the ball, we are good with it.

"It's a game we are looking forward to and it's a good challenge. I don't look at the fact they have won one in ten games. The results sometimes don't reflect how good your team is, so we are wary of them, but it is a game that we will attack, be positive and try get a good result."

Russell Martin will be looking to do the double over Sunderland this season, although acknowledges the Northeast side will be a different animal than the one they faced in Wales.

Martin said: "The easiest trap to fall into after the last two games for us is that we go in thinking we are going to win.

"When you achieve what they did (Promotion from League One), it builds a certain spirit, they've got that in abundance.

"I think the best thing about them is they've kept the momentum they had from League One and they've come into the Championship with no fear at all, which is really refreshing to see.

"Tony (Mowbray) has gone in there as manager, and he's obviously tweaked a few bits, but they still play with the same intensity and energy.

"I really like them as a team, they're young, vibrant and energetic and have a manager with so much experience at this level.

"They pose a lot of threat, it's a brilliant place to play. I really enjoyed playing there myself as a player. It's one we're really looking forward to and one I think we're really well prepared for."

"So we are going to need the energy and intensity we showed in our recent games, and hopefully with plenty of people through the door, the players can feed off what I am sure will be a brilliant atmosphere.

Sunderland's injury issues are easing, and you'd expect Danny Batth and Corry Evans to come back into the side.

Predicted Sunderland line-up vs Swansea (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, Batth, Ballard, O'Nien; Ba, Evans; Amad, Roberts, Clarke; Stewart

Read more Sunderland coverage