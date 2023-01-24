Skip to main content
What next for Sunderland in the January transfer window after Pierre Ekwah?

Sunderland fans can expect a busy last week of the transfer window.

Sunderland made their first breakthrough in the January transfer window yesterday with the arrival of Pierre Ekwah from West Ham.

The midfielder arrived in a permanent deal from West Ham, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Black Cats.

Ekwah fills a position that Sunderland were keen to strengthen this month. Tony Mowbray felt he was missing a more physical box-to-box midfield player, particularly after sanctioning Jay Matete’s loan move to Plymouth.

While Ekwah is a very welcome addition, Sunderland are far from done in the transfer window. So, what can we expect next?

As everyone knows, although Ekwah was the first to arrive the biggest priority for Sunderland in the January transfer window was always a striker.

Even before Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton, Sunderland wanted to sign a young striker on a permanent deal. That was always in the works.

That is still the plan, although there is also now the even more urgent matter or replacing Simms.

There has been a hope within the club that Simms could return to Sunderland, but the total mess that is Everton football club right now has complicated matters significantly.

Ellis Simms Everton

The Toffees struggled to get their striker targets in early, and they are now without a manager too.

At the moment, Sunderland are operating under the assumption that Simms will not be returning and are looking at other targets. Joe Gelhardt is one, and the Simms situation has seen Sunderland step up their efforts to grab him from under Wigan’s noses. The Latics remain the favourites, though.

Their moves for a young striker on a permanent deal is proving frustrating too, with Genk refusing to allow Andras Nemeth leave despite him nearing the end of his contract.

Regardless, expect Sunderland to be very actively pursuing multiple striker targets between now and the transfer deadline.

Isaac Lihadji

Isaac Lihadji
Ekwah joins what is becoming something of a mini-French revolution at Sunderland. Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut are already at the club, and Isaac Lihadji could very easily join them.

With Amad Diallo certain to return to Manchester United in the summer, Sunderland do not want to wait around until he leaves to sign a replacement.

They want to sign his replacement this month, allow him six months to settle in at the club away from any real expectation, and then be a ready to take over from Amad from the start of next season.

It’s gone a little quiet on Lihadji since he was initially linked last week, but it’s still one to keep a very close eye on.

Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright at the World Cup with Australia

The Bailey Wright situation is a bit of an odd one. Sunderland are not actively seeking to move him on, but they also don’t want to stand in his way.

Aberdeen, Hibs and Derby are all interested, and should any of them firm-up their interest and make a good offer to Wright, he will have a decision to make. Should he want to leave, Sunderland will facilitate it.

If that happens, don’t necessarily expect a replacement to be signed. With Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese already at the club, Sunderland have existing depth in central defence. Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin could also fill in if required too.

If Wright is still at Sunderland come February 1st, he is likely to move on in the summer. It’s essentially a Tom Flanagan situation.

Leon Dajaku

Leon Dajaku disappointed

At the moment there appears to be no plans to seek a move for Leon Dajaku, but that could change should Sunderland get their striker targets.

Dajaku is looking the odd-man out in Sunderland’s attacking ranks, with the likes of Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard, Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba and Elliot Embleton all ahead of him.

Right now, that leaves him as the striker cover, but if that position is addressed in January Sunderland could seek a loan move for Dajaku to get him some regular football.

The Dajaku domino is towards the end of the line, though, so keep an eye on it closer to deadline day. 

