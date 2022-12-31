Why Sunderland transfer model is about to get a severe - and maybe definitive - test

So, while Sunderland were stressing over whether Manchester United would recall Amad Diallo or Ross Stewart would sign a contract, Everton sneaked in and recalled Ellis Simms. That wasn’t very festive, Everton!

In all seriousness, you loan players from Premier League clubs and you accept the risks. I am sure Sunderland will be grateful to Everton for Simms and if he is to get a chance in the Premier League, I’m sure we are all very happy for him too.

Of course, what it does do is leaves Sunderland with a bit of a headache when it comes to strikers. A very strong position of having, and rotating, two top Championship strikers in goalscoring form has quickly become Sunderland being one Ross Stewart injury away from being back to having no centre forwards at all. How very Sunderlandy.

Still, if anything, we are about to get a real insight into how the club is functioning right now. The famed and much-talked-about ‘model’ is about to have the spotlight thrust upon it.

It has been made clear, many times, that players leaving is something we just have to get used to. However, Sunderland have assured us there is nothing to worry about there. Why? Because there is always a plan of succession in place.

In fairness we have already seen it in action and it did deliver. When Alex Neil unexpectedly walked out in August to join Stoke, Sunderland were left high and dry. In previous years, that would have prompted an immediate crisis that probably would have lasted months.

This time, though, the succession plan kicked in immediately, Tony Mowbray was swiftly appointed, and everything carried on with an absolute minimum of disruption.

You could argue, of course, and with a large degree of reason, that it was a lot easier with a new head coach, especially when the one you wanted was out of work and just middling about on your doorstep. Replacing a player, especially a striker, is going to be a real test for Kristjaan Speakman and the recruitment team.

Everyone wants to sign – and keep – goalscorers, and losing them in January is a particular pain in the backside, as we are finding out ourselves. So while it’s all well and good identifying targets, actually getting a deal done is going to be difficult.

That is not to say it will be impossible. The way Mowbray was appointed, and the way Sunderland have recruited in the last 12 months, will buy Speakman some trust and patience and rightly so.

However, it’s definitely a problem Sunderland didn’t want to have, and their response to it will likely determine an awful lot about how much faith supporters place in ‘the model’ moving forward.

