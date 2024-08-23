'So happy' - Sunderland complete loan move for striker
Sunderland have completed the signing of striker Wilson Isidor from Zenit St Petersburg on an initial loan deal.
The 23-year-old Frenchman, who can also play from the left, has a good goalscoring record in Russia and is someone who started his career in the youth ranks at Rennes where current Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was an academy coach.
Although the deal is an initial loan, there is an option to make it a permanent transfer next summer.
"I’m so happy to be here and sign for Sunderland,” Isidor said. “It is an amazing club with a huge fanbase – and when a club like that wants you, it feels amazing. I didn’t hesitate. It was a natural decision.
“I always knew Sunderland was a big club, so I can’t wait to get started and to see the Stadium of Light full. Hopefully, I can get the fans chanting my name.”
Having secured the deal and added a senior striker to the squad, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman gave Isidor a glowing review.
"Wilson's a mobile and athletic forward, who possesses senior experience and a healthy goalscoring record at the top level. We feel he's a good fit with our playing identity and he has the attributes to help the team in forward areas. He's excited to be here and we look forward to helping him settle in."
He is unlikely to Sunderland’s only striker addition before the transfer deadline, too, with Roko Simic and Alexandre Mendy also on their wish list.