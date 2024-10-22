Sunderland boss challenges team to be 'proactive' to cope with Luton physicality
Regis Le Bris has challenged Sunderland to stand-up to the physical challenge at Luton and find a way to impose their own game.
The Black Cats travel to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday looking to cement their position at the top of the Championship, although they know it will be a very different game to what they have been used to so far.
Luton have started poorly since relegation from the Premier League, although they got a big win over local rivals Watford last week and still possess the quality and identity that got them promoted to the top-flight in the first place.
That identity is a big, strong, physical team who play direct football and win a lot of second balls, and that is something Le Bris know will seriously test his young squad.
However, it’s a test he is relishing.
“I am looking forward to that new experience because I like discovering new stadiums, new styles of play, new teams,” Le Bris said.
“And how can we solve that problem to win in the end? To be competitive in this league, the variety of styles are so huge that it is very interesting to change and to evolve. Managing some problems is important but imposing our way of playing is very important as well.
“Against Hull it was very interesting because during the first part of the game we controlled the game, and during the second half when they regained possession, because that is their style of play, we were able to defend and regain possession later.
“That was very interesting for the personality of the team. So I hope we will be able to do this at Luton tomorrow.”
It will be Sunderland’s first visit to Luton since the Hatters beat them in the play-off semi-final at the end of the 22/23 season. On that day, an injury-ravaged Sunderland just couldn’t deal with the raw physicality of Luton.
“We don’t know before the game but their style is well-known and very efficient when it is played well,” Le Bris said. “I don’t think they will change their style of play because their strengths are very interesting.
“It is difficult to cope with that kind of direct play and the second balls. When they play like that it is very difficult to stop them, this part of the game will happen so we will have to be able to face that kind of situation.
"We need to impose our style of play as well so if we can keep the ball, if we can dominate the pitch, have a massive control of the ball, I think for them they will have less options and less weapons or opportunities to unbalance us.
“So, this is the main objective for that game. Again, do we want to be proactive on the pitch or just reacting and hoping that they are weak today instead of imposing our style?”