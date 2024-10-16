Sunderland defender signs new deal as he battles back from injury
Sunderland defender Niall Huggins has signed a new contract at the club as he continues to battle he way back from his latest injury setback.
Huggins joined Sunderland from Leeds in the summer of 2021 and has always impressed when he has been on the pitch, but a series of injuries has prevented that from happening as often as it should.
He finally got a run in the side last season and was in sparkling form until a freak knee injury struck against Coventry in December.
That will end up putting him in the treatment room for more than a year, but there were question marks over his future as well given his contract was due to expire this summer.
However, he can now focus on his fitness without worrying about his future, with the 23-year-old signing a new two-year extension with an option of a further year.
“It's been a tough year for me, so I appreciate the club backing me and seeing my potential,” Huggins told safc.com.
“I'm delighted to sign this contract and I’m grateful for the continued support I receive from my team-mates, the staff, and the supporters. My focus now is to keep working as hard as I can to ensure that I get back to the level I know I'm capable of.”
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was also happy to tie Huggins down, and he is now hopeful Huggins can re-establish himself in the Sunderland squad.
“Niall experienced a significant injury just as he had established himself in the team but despite this disappointment, his response has been first class,” Speakman said.
“He continues to work extremely hard to put himself in a positive position as he continues his rehabilitation.
“This extension removes any ambiguity over his status next summer and allows our focus to be on supporting him over the coming weeks and months.”