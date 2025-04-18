Key Sunderland Players Set To Return For Playoff Campaign
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has had to deal with multiple injury setbacks this season. The Frenchman has been without talented players such as Romaine Mundle and Dan Ballard for large amounts of the campaign.
Le Bris was able to welcome on-loan midfielder Salis Abdul Samed back to his Sunderland squad on Saturday, with the Ghanaian coming on as a substitute as the Black Cats fell to defeat against Swansea City.
Before the Swansea game, the Sunderland boss provided several updates on his Sunderland squad and provided return dates for some of his players.
One player who has missed the last two games is midfield star Jobe Bellingham, who recently picked up a minor ankle injury.
With play-offs already secured, the club decided to be careful and give the 19-year-old a rest to ensure he is as sharp as possible.
Bellingham should return to action for Sunderland against Bristol City this Friday.
Romaine Mundle has missed the vast majority of the season with a hamstring issue. The winger recently returned to first-team action, only to reaggravate his injury against West Brom.
Le Bris provided a hopeful return date for Mundle before the Swansea game, hinting that Mundle may be involved in the play-off semi final first leg.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris said:
"The target for Romaine is the playoffs. We'll try and prepare him for these fixtures - he should be ok."
Defender Dan Ballard is also nearing a return to action. Ballard has been on the sidelines since February, after being forced off against Hull City.
Regis Le Bris said before the Norwich game last week that the centre-back was around two weeks away from returning from injury.
Ballard will likely be eased into the final few games of the season to ensure that he is ready to play a part in the play-off campaign.