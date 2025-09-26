Sunderland Boost as Regis Le Bris Confirms Player Could Return for Nottingham Forest Clash

The Premier League returns this Saturday, September 27 for MD6, and on this occasion Sunderland will visit Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Cats started their return to the top tier of English football in a positive way, and they have earned points in four of their first five matches.

In their last match, they drew 1-1 against Aston Villa. A similar case to Forest, who are coming from a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

That said, the team managed by Ange Postecoglou have only earned five points, while Sunderland have already accumulated eight points.

Recently, coach Regis Le Bris confirmed a boost for the Black Cats.

Sunderland boost as Regis Le Bris confirms Luke O'Nien could return for Nottingham Forest clash

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ahead of the visit to Forest, Le Bris announced that Luke O'Nien could return and get minutes this Saturday at the City Ground.

O'Nien, 30, has been out since suffering a shoulder injury during the Championship promotion playoffs on May 24, 2025.

However, the French coach assured that the midfielder "is now connected with the squad fully", so he is an option to play against Forest.

Yeah, Luke (O'Nien) is now connected with the squad fully, so he's an option now. Regis Le Bris

That said, Sunderland are not without absences, as Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese, Romaine Mundle, and Habib Diarra will all be out for this match.

Reinildo will begin his three-match suspension after being sent off in the draw against Villa. But Le Bris trusts the alternatives he has in the squad.

Lutsharel (Geertruida) as well has played centre back, right back, left back, so he's an option. We have Arthur (Masuaku) as well, so I think for the back line, we have different options. Regis Le Bris

Nottingham Forest will also face the challenge of lining up a midfield without Douglas Luiz, or at least there is a high possibility of his absence, as confirmed by coach Postecoglou.

Read More: