Tottenham Accused of ‘Illegal Approach’ Over Morgan Gibbs-White Transfer
Nottingham Forest are reported to be considering legal action over what they believe to be an “illegal approach” from Tottenham Hotspur to midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
Spurs have triggered the £60 million ($81.5 million) release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract and had scheduled a medical for the England international for Friday, but the move now appears to be in jeopardy.
Sky Sports News revealed Forest have ended all communication with Spurs and are now speaking with lawyers as they prepare an official complaint to the Premier League over the proposed deal.
Forest believe Spurs have spoken with Gibbs-White without their permission and also fear there has been a breach in confidentiality when it comes to his release clause, given Spurs’ bid landed perfectly on the required figure.
Whether Forest have the power to block Gibbs-White’s proposed move to Spurs is unclear but the process will likely face significant delays if a Premier League investigation is ordered.
It is stressed that Forest see the deal as “off” as it stands.
The situation is similar to Chelsea’s failed pursuit of Michael Olise in the summer of 2023. The Blues triggered his release clause but faced private accusations of an illegal approach which Palace ultimately resisted as they tied the Frenchman down to a new contract.
Premier League rules forbid players under contract from speaking with other clubs without explicit permission from their employers, with punishments ranging from fines to transfer bans if an investigation results in a guilty verdict.
The regulations are rarely enforced, however, with most deals now involving some form of unauthorised contact in the opening stages, but clubs can file formal complaints with the Premier League if they believe there has been a flagrant breach of the rules.