Sunderland vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City are aiming to move back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over high-flying Sunderland on New Year’s Day.
Arsenal’s statement victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday has widened the gap between Pep Guardiola’s side and first place, but there will be no panic in the City ranks as they seek to extend their winning streak to nine matches across all competitions.
The eight-time Premier League champions are in terrific form and will be favourites to kick off 2026 with victory when locking horns with Sunderland. They have tightened up their defence in recent weeks and boast a frightening band of attacking stars.
City’s creativity was on show during the 3–0 win over the Black Cats in early December as Rayan Cherki began his remarkable purple patch of form, but it’s Erling Haaland who will most concern Régis Le Bris on Thursday night.
Sunderland’s momentum has slowed down in recent weeks but they are still seventh in the table and can rise above Chelsea and Manchester United with a surprise win over City. Unbeaten on home soil in the league, they will be certain to make life difficult for Guardiola’s men.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash on Wearside.
What Time Does Sunderland vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Sunderland, England
- Stadium: Stadium of Light
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Peter Bankes
Sunderland vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Sunderland: 0 wins
- Man City: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man City 3–0 Sunderland (Dec. 6, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Sunderland
Man City
Sunderland 1–1 Leeds - 28/12/25
Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City - 27/12/25
Brighton 0–0 Sunderland - 20/12/25
Man City 3–0 West Ham - 20/12/25
Sunderland 1–0 Newcastle - 14/12/25
Man City 2–0 Brentford - 17/12/25
Man City 3–0 Sunderland - 06/12/25
Crystal Palace 0–3 Man City - 14/12/25
Liverpool 1–1 Sunderland - 03/12/25
Real Madrid 1–2 Man City - 10/12/25
How to Watch Sunderland vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Sunderland Team News
Sunderland are the side most affected by the Africa Cup of Nations with a whopping six players unavailable to them for City’s visit. Habib Diarra, Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Bertrand Traoré are all missing for the Black Cats.
Aji Alese is still sidelined with injury, too, while Dan Ballard is a major doubt having missed the Leeds United draw last time out with an ankle injury.
Luke O’Nien is once again available after serving his three-match ban for a red card received at the Etihad Stadium, while Wilson Isidor could come back into the XI in place of Brian Brobbey.
Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fée, Adingra; Isidor.
Man City Team News
City are less affected by AFCON departures but are still missing two important figures on their left wing as Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush compete for Algeria and Egypt respectively. An injury to Jérémy Doku leaves Guardiola short on options down that flank.
Oscar Bobb is expected to miss out on the trip to Sunderland with a hamstring injury sustained in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, joining Mateo Kovačić and John Stones in the treatment room.
Rodri returned to the bench against Nottingham Forest last time out but was an unused substitute and appears unlikely to start on Wearside, meaning another outing for Nico González at the base of midfield.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland
Man City predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; González, Reijnders; Savinho, Cherki, Foden; Haaland.
Sunderland vs. Man City Score Prediction
Sunderland’s unbeaten home record is under serious threat as the red-hot Cityzens come to town. Guardiola’s men are rediscovering their dominant mojo after a difficult 2024–25 campaign and have impressed in both boxes during recent matches. They should have too much firepower for the Black Cats.
Sunderland have taken points off Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool already this term, but they will find life tougher without their African contingent. A thin squad will be put to the ultimate test by Guardiola’s high-flyers.
Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Man City