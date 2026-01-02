Premier League Managers React to Enzo Maresca’s Sudden Chelsea Exit
Enzo Maresca’s departure from Chelsea in the early hours of 2026 has dominated Premier league headlines to start the year, and other prominent managers across the division have since shared their thoughts on the bombshell news.
Maresca, who was named November’s Premier League Manager of the Month, left Chelsea after his relationship with senior figures at the club deteriorated to a point of no return.
It’s almost hard to comprehend how fast and how bad the situation got between Maresca and Chelsea, but what’s clear is plenty of things went wrong in recent weeks, resulting in the Italian’s departure from the dugout.
A number of Chelsea players took to social media to share their thoughts and bid farewell to their former manager, but they weren’t the only figures across the English football landscape to react.
Premier League managers Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Andoni Iraola were all asked to share their thoughts on Maresca’s exit, prompting a few head-turning reactions.
Guardiola: Chelsea Lose an ‘Incredible’ Manager
The timing of Maresca’s Chelsea exit is even more surprising considering the club are just days away from a a daunting visit to face Manchester City. Maresca spent time at City working under Guardiola and Spanish boss, who led his club to six Premier League titles, didn’t mince words when talking about Chelsea’s decision to part ways with his former assistant coach.
“Only I can say that Chelsea, I think from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person,” Guardiola admitted. “But it’s a decision from the Chelsea hierarchy so I’ve got nothing to say.”
The Spaniard also threw a slight dig at the Blues, revealing the situation “only confirmed how lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.”
Recent reports claimed that Maresca might be lining up to succeed Guardiola at Man City, a rumor brought up multiple times in Guardiola’s Friday press conference, igniting frustrations from the City boss.
“No idea,” Guardiola said. “You have, I’m pretty sure more information than me.” However the questions about his future didn’t stop, resulting in Guardiola asking reporters if they wanted him fired.
Nevertheless, Guardiola wasn’t the only manager to speak highly of Maresca in the aftermath of his Chelsea departure.
Arteta: Maresca Has Done a ‘Terrific Job’ at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta, like Maresca, began his managerial career as a Guardiola understudy. The now Arsenal boss has the Gunners sitting comfortably atop the standings, but prior to their match against Bournemouth, Arteta also made sure to praise the job Maresca did during his time in west London.
“Wish him [Maresca] all the best,” Arteta said. “I really like Enzo as a person and as a professional. I think he’s done a terrific job at Chelsea.
“That’s the decision that has been made and I wish him all the best.”
On Nov. 30, Maresca’s Chelsea salvaged an impressive point vs. Arsenal despite playing almost an hour of the match with 10 men. The idea of Maresca leaving Chelsea wasn’t on anyone’s minds at the time, highlighting just how quick the situation at Stamford Bridge deteriorated.
Iraola ‘Didn’t Expect’ Maresca’s Exit
Exactly one month after the draw with Arsenal, Maresca managed his final game for Chelsea in their 2–2 draw vs. Bournemouth. Maresca’s rival manager on the day Iraola disclosed he was “surprised" when learning the news of the Italian’s departure.
“It’s true that the other day I couldn’t talk to him after the game,” Iraola revealed. “We talked after the game we played here three or four weeks ago and we were talking about the situations, the issues we always have. But I didn’t expect it, no.”
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has emerged as the overwhelming favorite to replace Maresca at Chelsea. Iraola’s name has also been thrown in the mix, but the Spaniard made sure to silence any talk of him leaving Vitality Stadium for Stamford Bridge.
“No, I am very happy here,” Iraola said emphatically. “My issue is not about these things. It’s about solving a little bit, wanting to improve the situation we [Bournemouth] have right now in this run.”