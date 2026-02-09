Liverpool XI vs. Sunderland: Slot Selects Szoboszlai Successor—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool hope to bounce back from weekend heartbreak but face a daunting trip to Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Their late implosion against Manchester City made for grim viewing and further dented their hopes of qualification for next term’s Champions League. They must now do what no Premier League side has done this season and win at the Stadium of Light to reignite their hopes.

Given their list of injuries and absentees, Arne Slot’s thin squad will be tested by the quick turnaround between fixtures as they look to avoid further misery.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8:15 p.m. GMT, 3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. PT

8:15 p.m. GMT, 3:15 p.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: LWLDD

Team News

Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off last time out. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Having cracked in another sensational free kick at the weekend, Dominik Szoboszlai proceeded to be sent off in the frantic finale at Anfield. He will serve his one-game suspension against Sunderland, leaving Liverpool alarmingly short at right back.

The Hungarian had been covering for the injured Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez in the role to great effect, but his absence leaves Slot with a major headache. Gomez is the only member of the aforementioned trio who could return against Sunderland, although Slot was glum about the possibility, with Wataru Endo or Curtis Jones fighting for the right-back berth otherwise.

Giovanni Leoni is still missing in the heart of defence and Alexander Isak will not return to the North East as he recovers from a broken leg.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1)

Liverpool are desperately short at right back. | FotMob

GK: Alisson—Culpable for gifting City their late winning penalty, Alisson must make amends with a defiant performance against a Sunderland side who save their best for home soil.

RB: Curtis Jones—With Gomez seemingly unlikely to return against Sunderland, Jones may be the emergency solution for Slot at right back. He’s been used sparingly in the role before by Jürgen Klopp and his current manager.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté thrived against Sunderland’s bitter rivals Newcastle United two weekends ago and will aim to deliver a similarly assured performance under significant pressure.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk faces a physical battle with his international teammate Brian Brobbey, who has been in terrific form for the Black Cats over recent months.

LB: Andy Robertson—Milos Kerkez was not to blame for Liverpool’s collapse on Sunday afternoon but Slot could opt to rotate at left back, paving the way for Robertson to come into the XI.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—While still delivering below the remarkable standards set last season, Gravenberch can be cut some slack given how much he’s been overworked in an unbalanced Liverpool team.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine midfielder has started the last five Liverpool matches as he desperately seeks to rediscover his mojo. So far, his attempts to do so have been largely unsuccessful.

RW: Mohamed Salah—Sunday once again underscored Salah’s remarkable decline. There were lovely moments from the Egyptian veteran but they are far too infrequent. Unfortunately for Slot, he has not other alternatives on the right wing.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Unable to conjure his magic against City as he drifted back to the periphery. Liverpool need a dominant and inspired display from their chief playmaker against an often stubborn Sunderland defence.

LW: Cody Gakpo—There are real calls for Federico Chiesa or Rio Ngumoha to come in for the misfiring Gakpo, who produced another sub-par display at the weekend. However, Slot inexplicably persists with his compatriot.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Liverpool have been reliant on the blossoming partnership between Ekitiké and Wirtz in recent weeks and boy do they need it to sparkle at the Stadium of Light.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE