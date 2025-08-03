Man Utd vs. Everton: How to Watch Summer Series Clash on TV, Live Stream
Spirits are high in the Manchester United camp across the pond, and a point will be enough to secure them the Premier League Summer Series crown on Sunday.
Ruben Amorim’s side may already have the trophy secured by the time they kick off in Atlanta, with Bournemouth taking on West Ham United beforehand. United are three points clear of the two teams who have beaten their Matchday 3 opponents.
For the second game running, David Moyes faces off against a former employer after overseeing a 2–1 defeat to the Hammers last time out. Moyes’s time in charge at United was particularly infamous, but he has proven to be one of several venerated coaches to struggle post-Sir Alex Ferguson.
The start of Amorim’s reign has hardly inspired, but there have been promising signs in his first preseason, and United supporters could be treated to another debutant this weekend.
Here is how to watch Man Utd vs. Everton on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Everton Kick Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 3
- Kick-off time: 10 p.m. BST / 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Everton on TV and Live Stream
Sky Sports have the rights to the Premier League Summer Series in the United Kingdom, and Man Utd’s upcoming clash in Atlanta is being broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO and NOW TV.
You can also tune in by subscribing to MUTV, which costs £29.99/year ($40.30/year). An MUTV subscription will allow users to tune into Sunday’s game, as well as United’s final friendly of the summer against Fiorentina.
NBC Sports have claimed Summer Series rights in the United States, and Man Utd vs. Everton is being streamed on Peacock.
What Next for Man Utd and Everton?
With the Summer Series drawing to a close and the 2025–26 season inching ever closer, both teams will return to the UK and play one more friendly to conclude preseason.
Man Utd face Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday, Aug. 9, while Everton are also in action against Serie A opposition. The Toffees, who desperately need to build some momentum, face Roma at their all-new Hill Dickinson Stadium on the same date.
United then kick off the new Premier League campaign at home to title hopefuls Arsenal on Sunday, Aug. 17, before Everton travel to Leeds United in next season’s first instalment of Monday Night Football.