Sunderland are in talks over the future of attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts, with Birmingham City pushing to make his loan a permanent deal this month.

The Telegraph reported that Birmingham opened discussions with the Black Cats, and head coach Chris Davies made clear he wants Roberts to stay. “There’s not many with more quality than him in the Championship, but he puts a shift in,” Davies said. “I think he’s been a really good loan signing for us so we’ll see where we can go with that.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sunderland are understood to be willing to cash in rather than trigger a one-year extension. The Roberts situation arrives as Sunderland prepare a busy January.

Sunderland Holds Midfielder Talks, Seeks Attacking Targets After Failed £35M Move

According to The i Paper, the Wearside club would be looking to sign a right winger and a central midfielder, although they note that the route they would seek to achieve this would be through loans, rather than purchases.

Sunderland had shown interest in Wales international Brennan Johnson earlier in the window, but the forward is set for Crystal Palace after a £35 million agreement, meaning the Black Cats must look elsewhere.

Clearly, these potential signings will have to be justified with departures. According to reports, Championship clubs have shown interest in defender Luke O'Nien and captain Dan Neil, who have lost much of their prominence since the team was promoted to the Premier League.

What Regis Le Bris Said About the January Transfer Window?

Head coach Regis Le Bris, meanwhile, has tempered expectations for a busy January. “There is nothing at the moment,” he said this week, stressing the club will only move if the right opportunity appears. “We will not have a massive window; that is really clear, but if it is possible to do something, we will.”

