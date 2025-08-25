Jack Grealish Makes Man City Admission After Stellar Everton Home Debut
The recently inaugurated Hill Dickinson Stadium witnessed its first Everton Premier League victory over the weekend. A 2–0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion commanded by new signing Jack Grealish.
Grealish stole the show in his home debut, setting up both Everton goals before departing the game to a roaring ovation from the home fans. After the match, Grealish spoke to the media, opening up about his move the Toffees and his difficult time during his final days with Manchester City.
“I wanted to come here [Everton] and the main thing was I wanted to enjoy football, enjoy playing everyday,” Grealish admitted. ”I think maybe at times in the last couple of years I’ve not fallen out of love but just didn’t enjoy football as much as I should.”
“I absolutely love football and I want to have that feeling again when you get up on a match day and can’t wait to get out there. That’s how I felt today and, hopefully, my performance showed that.”
Grealish joined Everton on loan with a £50 million ($67.6 million) buy option for next summer. The England international had fallen out of grace with Man City, appearing in just 32 games across all competitions last season starting just seven Premier League matches.
When City traveled to the U.S. for the 2025 Club World Cup, Grealish was left behind, essentially confirming his time with the club had come to an end. However, the 29-year-old has no regrets about his time at City.
“I absolutely loved my time at Man City. I had a great four years there and won a lot of trophies. I just felt this summer it was time to change. As soon as I spoke to the manager, David Moyes, on FaceTime I knew it was the place I wanted to come. There were a lot of reasons I wanted to come and today shows why,” Grealish said after his first win at his new club.
If Grealish is able to return to the form he showed at Aston Villa that saw City offload £100 million ($134.4 million) to acquire him in 2021, then he’s got a strong chance to make England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.