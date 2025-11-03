A crucial match is approaching for Sunderland, who will face Everton in the new round of the Premier League. It will be an important match for the derby fans, who must earn three points if they do not want to lose positions.

The consistency shown by the Black Cats in the fight for the top spots of the Premier League have been a pleasant surprise. Sunderland are currently in seventh place with 17 points in nine matches played, while the rest of the teams have already completed their tenth fixture.

Therefore, Sunderland have the opportunity to climb up to second place in the Premier League if they manage to defeat Everton in the upcoming match on November 3. They come from an agonizing match against Chelsea, which they won 2-1.

Sunderland Get Double Boost for Everton Match

Regis Le Bris has confirmed that the team will have two important returns: Omar Alderete and Simon Adingra, both recovered after being out in recent matches.

Omar Alderete made his final appearance in the victory against Wolverhampton, as he was unable to play against Chelsea due to a concussion. Regis Le Bris spoke about the Paraguayan's condition, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

He is improving; he trained normally with the team this morning, and he is on the right track. He is still doubtful for the match against Everton because he is under concussion protocol. Simon Adingra missed the match against Chelsea due to a small hamstring injury, but it was not serious. He missed one weekend but is already available. Regis Le Bris

These two returns generate high expectations for the next match, as Sunderland will recover two key players and seek to have their most complete starting eleven to face Everton.

Everton, on the other hand, are currently in 15th place in the Premier League and are not going through their best moment. They lost 0-2 against Manchester City on October 18 and then suffered a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham on October 26.

After these two consecutive defeats, Everton are aware that expectations are not very high given their recent performance, while Regis Le Bris' team look stronger.

A competitive and exciting match is expected, especially with the return of two important figures for the Black Cats: Omar Alderete and Simon Adingra.

