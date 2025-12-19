Best First Goalscorer Picks for Premier League Gameweek 17
The final round of Premier League fixtures before Christmas is upon us, with all 20 clubs to play over the course of Saturday to Monday this weekend.
Arsenal have the chance to confirm their status as leaders for Christmas Day, which is historically symbolic in the context of the title race if nothing else. But Manchester City and even Aston Villa are snapping at their heels, both eyeing victories over West Ham and Manchester United respectively.
Liverpool will try to keep their return to winning ways going, without Mohamed Salah altogether because of the Africa Cup of Nations, and underpinned by an in-form striker. No, not Alexander Isak!
Below are the Sports Illustrated picks for first goalscorer in each Premier League game in week 17.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
It’s only one goal since October for Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade, yet at home against a talented but inexperienced Chelsea side feels like it’s made for him to do something.
Bournemouth vs. Burnley
His strike against Manchester United on Monday night was a seventh in the Premier League this season for Antoine Semenyo, signalling his return to goalscoring form. Plus, Burnley have the second worst defensive record of any team in the division.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sunderland
Danny Welbeck is on course to have the most prolific season of his career at the age of 35, getting seven in the Premier League already. It’s been a few weeks since he’s added to that tally, but Sunderland have only kept one clean sheet away from home.
Manchester City vs. West Ham United
Manchester City are heavy favourites against West Ham and Erling Haaland has scored 45% of their entire Premier League output in a season that has seen him return to his very best.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brentford
After a slow start to his Brentford career in the second half of last season, 11-goal Igor Thiago has probably been the surprise package of 2025–26. Wolves are tracking to become the worst team in Premier League history and concede goals faster than anyone.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool
Hugo Ekitiké is keeping Alexander Isak out of the Liverpool team right now, begging the question why the Reds were so determined to sign the £125 million Swede. Liverpool might not be defensively strong, but they can still score and Ekitiké has netted successive Premier League braces.
Everton vs. Arsenal
Far enough removed from injury to be starting games once more, Viktor Gyökeres is statistically well placed to net for Arsenal this weekend by virtue of his position on the pitch. The nature of the game could suit someone like him.
Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
Leading the line for Crystal Palace will be Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Frenchman has seven goals in the Premier League so far this season and is due another. Leeds are poor defensively.
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Aston Villa could well take advantage of Manchester United’s ongoing defensive fragility, which puts Ollie Watkins in a promising position to break the deadlock in this encounter at Villa Park.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
Both of the goals that Raúl Jiménez has scored in the Premier League this season have been the first in those respective Fulham fixtures, against Aston Villa and Sunderland.