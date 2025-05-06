Sunderland v Coventry City Playoff Semi-Final: Where To Buy Tickets And Where To Watch
Sunderland have a huge chance to achieve their goal of promotion to the top flight this month, as they gear up for the Championship play-offs. The Black Cats are looking to put an end to the longest spell outside the top flight in the club's history, after finishing 4th this campaign.
Sunderland are looking to join champions Leeds United as well as Burnley in the Premier League next season. First, they face the daunting challenge of Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals, who beat the Black Cats 3-0 back in March and then a final against either Bristol CIty or Sheffield United.
The first leg of the semi-finals is this Friday, May 9th at the CBS Arena, with the second leg taking place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, May 12th.
Sunderland vs Coventry City play-off tickets
Tickets for the semi-final home leg have been on sale to Sunderland season ticket holders since the 29th April. From 10am on Wednesday, May 7th all supporters registered to Sunderland's ticketing database will be able to purchase a ticket for the semi-final.
Fans can buy a ticket through the online ticket office or they can visit the Stadium of Light ticket office, which is open from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday. Semi-final ticket prices start at £32 for adults, £29 for over-65s, £24 for under-22s and £14 for under-18s.
Where to watch the Championship play-offs on TV
For those who are unable to make the trip to the Stadium of Light, the game will be televised for people to enjoy either at a bar or pub or at home. Both of Sunderland's games vs Coventry will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.
Fans can also use streaming service NOW TV, which offers a one off day membership with access to Sky Sports coverage for £14.99, or monthly payments for continuing access.