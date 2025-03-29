Watch: Trai Hume Goal Gives Sunderland The Lead Against Millwall
Trai Hume has given Sunderland a one-goal lead against Millwall in the Sky Bet EFL Championship match at the Stadium Of Light. The goal came from a well-worked corner as Roberts played it short to Mundle, who returned it to him.
Roberts then curled the ball into the box, where Trai Hume was perfectly positioned at the back post to volley it into the net. The Black Cats started the game strong, with Wilson Isidor and Chris Rigg both denied by the Millwall goalkeeper. Jobe Bellingham also had an effort that was somehow blocked.
A few minutes later, Patrick Roberts cut in from the right and saw his shot deflected just inches wide. Millwall then started to grow into the game, but it was Sunderland who broke the deadlock when Trai Hume opened the scoring.
WATCH THE GOAL:
Régis Le Bris made two changes to his Sunderland lineup following the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Coventry City before the international break. Trai Hume is playing in a makeshift backline, filling in as a left-back to cover for the injured Dennis Cirkin, while midfielder Alan Browne has been shifted to Hume's usual position at right-back.
Trai Hume’s inclusion in the starting lineup may come as a surprise to some following comments from Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill earlier in the week regarding his injury:
"He'd not really been training with Sunderland, just playing games and getting through games," said O'Neill. "He felt quite sore after the game on Friday and we thought rather than put him through that again it was better to send him back to the club and have that investigated."