Sunderland Vs Millwall: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI - EFL Championship
Régis Le Bris and former Sunderland manager Alex Neil have named their respective sides ahead of Sunderland’s crucial Championship clash with Millwall.
The Frenchman has named an injury riddled squad as Sunderland return to league action following the international break.
With Sunderland out of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and the race for automatic promotion, the play-offs represent the club's final chance of success in Régis Le Bris’ debut season at the Stadium of Light. The Frenchman will be hoping his side can build strong momentum heading into the play-offs, ensuring they hit peak form at the crucial stage of the campaign.
The head coach will be eager for his side to bounce back after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to play-off rivals Coventry City in their final game before the international break. With the race for promotion heating up, Régis Le Bris will be hoping Sunderland can regain form as they head into the final 8 games of the league campaign.
Speaking ahead of the match, Le Bris said: “We have to respect Millwall, because they have a strong team. They are really well organised, strong out of possession, good to exploit the spaces when they can recover the ball, and it will be a tough game again.
“For me, the main focus is always us, we have to take into account different elements of the opponent, but we have to play our best football again. It wasn’t the case at Coventry, it was really clear, so our main focus is that one – only that one.”
Régis Le Bris has named a side that will aim to secure a vital three points against Millwall, despite injuries leaving the team looking less settled than usual.
Sunderland Official Lineup:
Starting XI: Patterson, Browne, Mepham, O'Nien, Hume, Neil, Jobe, Rigg, Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
Bench: Moore, Mayenda, Aleksic, Watson, Anderson, Lavery, Jones, Bainbridge, Middlemas
Millwall Official Lineup:
Starting XI: Jensen, Cooper, Tanganga, Mitchell, Connolly, Bryan, Coburn, Emakhu, De Norre, Cundle, Crama
Bench: G. Evans, Langstaff, Leonard, Saville, Ivanović, Harding, Kendall, Matthews, Sturge