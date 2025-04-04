Where To Watch: West Brom Vs Sunderland - Live Stream, TV Channels - EFL Championship
Sunderland travel to the West Midlands on Saturday to face Tony Mowbray's West Brom in a top 6 clash.
Régis Le Bris's side extended their advantage in the table to 13 points above fifth place following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Millwall. With only a few games remaining, Sunderland look increasingly likely to secure a fourth-place finish as the season draws to a close.
This match could carry significant psychological weight, as West Brom remain firmly in the race for a play-off spot. With both teams pushing for promotion, there's a real possibility they could meet again in a crucial play-off clash come May.
Enzo Le Fee and Leo Hjelde are both expected to be in contention for the trip to the Hawthorns, with Alan Browne filling in at right-back against Millwall and Hume at left-back.
Callum Styles will face his former club after a brief stint on Wearside last season, while Mowbray confirmed Josh Maja will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury. The Baggies were defeated by Norwich in their last outing, with Josh Sargent scoring a late winner.
West Brom have drawn all seven encounters with top-four sides this season, including a goalless draw at Sunderland in November.
Where To Watch
UK & Ireland: Fans in the UK and Ireland, including Mackems, can watch the game live on Sky Sports+, with coverage beginning at 12:25 PM BST.
USA: Supporters in the United States can stream the match live on Paramount+, with kick-off set for 7:30 AM EST.
Australia: Fans in Australia can watch the match live on beIN Sports, with coverage starting at 9:30 PM AEST.
Canada: Supporters in Canada can stream the game live on DAZN, with kick-off at 7:30 AM EST.