Official: Sunderland Win Transfer Race With Crystal Palace for £10M Player

We're getting closer and closer to the start of the 2025-26 season, and Sunderland appear to have a squad ready for the Premier League.

The Black Cats have already completed 11 signings and there are still just under 20 days left in the transfer window, so another move isn't being ruled out.

In recent days, Regis Le Bris' side have been linked with various attackers, with Raheem Sterling among the most notable - though the England international is also of interest to Fulham.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have announced a defensive signing.

Sunderland win transfer race with Crystal Palace for £10m player

Sunderland have announced the signing of Omar Alderete from Getafe. The 28-year-old centre-back has signed a four-year deal with the Lads.

"Sunderland AFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Omar Alderete, subject to international clearance," the club stated on their official website.

While the club didn't mention how much they paid for the signing, Fabrizio Romano reported it was a £10m deal.

The player himself mentioned that he was excited about the possibility of joining the Stadium of Light, given the club's historic status.

I know it’s a historic Club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. Omar Alderete

A few days ago, Inside Futbol reported that Alderete was also a target for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, meaning this is another transfer race won by the Black Cats.

Sunderland's sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman, also expressed his delight at the Paraguayan's arrival, noting that he is a player with European and international experience.

