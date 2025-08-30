Sunderland vs. Brentford: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream

This Saturday, 30th August, Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light for Matchday 3 of the Premier League 2025-26 season.

The Black Cats arrive at this match after having lost 2–0 against Burnley, while Brentford defeated Aston Villa 1–0.

While Sunderland will seek to return to winning ways (they defeated West Ham 3–0 on the first matchday), the visiting team will want to maintain their good momentum and repeat what they achieved on matchday 2.

Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.

What Time Does Sunderland vs Brentford Kick Off?

Location : Sunderland, UK

: Sunderland, UK Venue : Stadium of Light

: Stadium of Light Date : Saturday, 30th August

: Saturday, 30th August Kick-off time : 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT Referee: Anthony Taylor

How to Watch Sunderland vs Brentford on TV, Live Stream

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Unfortunately, and once again for UK viewers, the match will not be broadcast on television or streaming due to the Saturday 3:00 PM blackout rule.

However, if you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will be options. In the USA, the match can be watched on TV on Telemundo Deportes or USA Network, while for streaming there will be other options such as fuboTV or NBC Sports.

As for Canada, the main options are for streaming, such as fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video or DAZN.

Country TV Channel / Streaming United Kingdom N/A United States fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Mexico Caliente TV India Disney+ Hotstar Australia Stan Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 4

What's Next for Sunderland?

Having already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup (they drew 1–1 against Huddersfield and lost 5–6 on penalties), Sunderland now only have to worry about the Premier League for the time being.

After hosting Brentford, the Cats will travel to London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next Saturday, the 13th of September, once the international break is over.

They will then host Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on the 20th of September, for matchday 5 of the Premier League.

Read More: