Sunderland will face Brentford this Saturday at the Stadium of Light, on the occasion of the Premier League's third matchday.

The Black Cats will look to get back to winning ways, after having lost 0-2 to Burnley last weekend.

Regis Le Bris's team had started their season of return to the Premier League on the right foot, after beating West Ham 3-0 on the first matchday.

Now, the Cats will look to replicate that performance, and they will do so with an unexpected boost.

Sunderland handed major boost as Brentford's Keith Andrews reveals team news

In a press conference prior to the match, Brentford boss Keith Andrews confirmed it is very unlikely that Yoane Wissa will participate in this match.

Wissa, 28, has reportedly asked to leave his club, and for the moment Andrews does not want to count on players who are not 100% focused like the rest of the squad.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Brentford have rejected multiple offers from Newcastle United for the DR Congo player.

Ahead of the next match against Sunderland, Andrews commented:

The squad will be pretty much the same as it was. We’re focusing on the group that’s settled and doesn’t have issues ongoing, which clearly Yoane has.

In any case, the manager also wanted to clarify that his relationship with Wissa is respectful, and they remain in constant communication, but he reiterated that his priority is to have a squad 100% focused on their club.

For obvious reasons, it’s been difficult. He’s training, yes, but we’re concentrating on the group that’s fully settled.

Therefore, Regis Le Bris will prepare for the match considering the absence of one of Brentford's most influential players.

Just last season alone, Wissa played 39 matches for his current club, across the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, registering the sensational tally of 20 goals, and providing four assists.

