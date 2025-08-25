Jobe Bellingham's big-money move to Borussia Dortmund has gotten off to a shaky start. The English midfielder left Sunderland in the Summer for around €30 Million as he sought Champions League football. Jobe was pivotal in Sunderland's promotion last year, and it is expected he will go on to shine for the German giants.

Unfortunately, his first Bundesliga game did not go to plan as Jobe was subbed early in the game, causing his father to attempt a confrontation with Dortmund's manager Niko Kovac. Mail Sport have reported that Mark Bellingham was upset with the substitution and has now been banned from the Dortmund dressing room for crossing the line.

Jobe Bellingham was subbed off at half-time, being replaced by Felix Nmecha, despite Dortmund leading St. Pauli away from home. The Yellow Wall went on to draw this fixture 3-3 after Dortmund player Filipo Mane was sent off allowing the opposition to make a late comeback.

Jobe's father has always been heavily involved with both Bellingham's football careers, always seeking out what is best for Jude and Jobe's development, and is thought to have been influential in Jobe's move to Germany.

Jobe Bellingham's move to Sunderland aligns with these principles as the Black Cats have a reputation for having faith in youth players. Jobe's time at Sunderland went very well, with the midfielder playing 85 times for the Mackems, which may be why his father was displeased with his son being hooked at half-time on his Bundesliga debut.

As reported, Mark has now been banned from the Dortmund dressing room; however, it is clear that the altercation occurred with Jobe's growth as a player being the priority. Hopefully, this is just a small bump in what will be a very exciting spell at Dortmund for the promising England talent.

Read More: