FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Results: Scores, Final Placings, Eliminated Teams
The FIFA Club World Cup group stage is in the books as 16 teams advanced to the knockout stage while the other 16 were eliminated from the competition.
The new-look tournament featured eight groups of four, akin to most international tournaments, where the top two teams over three games each would advance from their respective groups. Teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain—perceived favorites coming in—qualified with relative ease.
Of the feel-good stories, Inter Miami, Botafogo and Flamengo to name a few defied the odds and advanced to the final 16.
If you missed the group stage, here's a list of the final standings from each group and every result from the first half of the competition.
Group A
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Palmeiras
1
2
0
2
5
2
Inter Miami
1
2
0
1
5
3
Porto
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Al Ahly
0
2
1
-2
2
Scores
- Al Ahly 0–0 Inter Miami
- Palmeiras 0–0 Porto
- Palmeiras 2–0 Al Ahly
- Inter Miami 2–1 Porto
- Porto 4–4 Al Ahly
- Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras
Group B
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
PSG
2
0
1
5
6
2
Botafogo
2
0
1
1
6
3
Atlético Madrid
2
0
1
-1
6
4
Seattle Sounders
0
0
3
-5
0
Scores
- PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid
- Botafogo 2–1 Seattle Sounders
- Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atlético Madrid
- PSG 0–1 Botafogo
- Seattle Sounders 0–2 PSG
- Atlético Madrid 1–0 Botafogo
Group C
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Benfica
2
1
0
7
7
2
Bayern Munich
2
0
1
10
6
3
Boca Juniors
0
2
1
-1
2
4
Auckland City
0
1
2
-16
1
Scores
- Bayern 10–0 Auckland City
- Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica
- Benfica 6–0 Auckland City
- Bayern 2–1 Boca Juniors
- Auckland City 1–1 Boca Juniors
- Benfica 1–0 Bayern
Group D
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Flamengo
2
1
0
4
7
2
Chelsea
2
0
1
3
6
3
ES Tunis
1
0
2
-4
3
4
LAFC
0
1
2
-3
1
Scores
- Chelsea 2–0 LAFC
- Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis
- Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea
- LAFC 0–1 ES Tunis
- ES Tunis 0–3 Chelsea
- LAFC 1–1 Flamengo
Group E
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Inter Milan
2
1
0
3
7
2
Monterrey
1
2
0
4
5
3
River Plate
1
1
1
0
4
4
Urawa Reds
0
0
3
-7
0
Scores
- River Plate 3–1 Urawa Reds
- Monterrey 1–1 Inter
- Inter 2–1 Urawa Reds
- River Plate 0–0 Monterrey
- Urawa Reds 0–4 Monterrey
- Inter 2–0 River Plate
Group F
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Borussia Dortmund
2
1
0
2
7
2
Fluminense
1
2
0
2
5
3
Mamelodi Sundowns
1
1
1
0
4
4
Ulsan HD
0
0
3
-4
0
Scores
- Fluminense 0–0 Dortmund
- Ulsan 0–1 Mamelodi Sundowns
- Mamelodi Sundowns 3–4 Dortmund
- Fluminense 4–2 Ulsan
- Dortmund 1–0 Ulsan Mamelodi
- Sundowns 0–0 Fluminense
Group G
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Man City
3
0
0
11
9
2
Juventus
2
0
1
5
6
3
Al Ain
1
0
2
-10
3
4
Wydad AC
0
0
3
-6
0
Scores
- Man City 2–0 Wydad
- Al Ain 0–5 Juventus
- Juventus 4–1 Wydad
- Man City 6–0 Al Ain
- Juventus 2–5 Man City
- Wydad 1–2 Al Ain
Group H
Placings
Place
Team
Wins
Draws
Losses
GD
Points
1
Real Madrid
2
1
0
5
7
2
Al Hilal
1
2
0
2
5
3
RB Salzburg
1
1
1
-2
4
4
Pachuca
0
0
3
-5
0
Scores
- Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal
- Pachucha 1–2 RB Salzburg
- Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca
- RB Salzburg 0–0 Al Hilal
- Al Hilal 2–0 Pachuca
- RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid
FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Eliminated Teams
- Porto
- Al Ahly
- Atlético Madrid
- Seattle Sounders
- Boca Juniors
- Auckland City
- ES Tunis
- LAFC
- River Plate
- Urawa Reds
- Mamelodi Sundowns
- Ulsan HD
- Al Ain
- Wydad AC
- RB Salzburg
- Pachuca
Check out the round of 16 matches here. The round of 16 begins Saturday, June 28.
