FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Results: Scores, Final Placings, Eliminated Teams

The FIFA Club World Cup group stage concluded Thursday, June 26 at 16 teams booked their spot in the knockout stage.

A look at the FIFA Club World Cup group stage final standings.
A look at the FIFA Club World Cup group stage final standings.

The FIFA Club World Cup group stage is in the books as 16 teams advanced to the knockout stage while the other 16 were eliminated from the competition.

The new-look tournament featured eight groups of four, akin to most international tournaments, where the top two teams over three games each would advance from their respective groups. Teams like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain—perceived favorites coming in—qualified with relative ease.

Of the feel-good stories, Inter Miami, Botafogo and Flamengo to name a few defied the odds and advanced to the final 16.

If you missed the group stage, here's a list of the final standings from each group and every result from the first half of the competition.

FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Results: Scores, Final Placings

Group A

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Palmeiras

1

2

0

2

5

2

Inter Miami

1

2

0

1

5

3

Porto

0

2

1

-1

2

4

Al Ahly

0

2

1

-2

2

Scores

  • Al Ahly 0–0 Inter Miami
  • Palmeiras 0–0 Porto
  • Palmeiras 2–0 Al Ahly
  • Inter Miami 2–1 Porto
  • Porto 4–4 Al Ahly
  • Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras

Group B

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

PSG

2

0

1

5

6

2

Botafogo

2

0

1

1

6

3

Atlético Madrid

2

0

1

-1

6

4

Seattle Sounders

0

0

3

-5

0

Scores

  • PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid
  • Botafogo 2–1 Seattle Sounders
  • Seattle Sounders 1–3 Atlético Madrid
  • PSG 0–1 Botafogo
  • Seattle Sounders 0–2 PSG
  • Atlético Madrid 1–0 Botafogo

Group C

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Benfica

2

1

0

7

7

2

Bayern Munich

2

0

1

10

6

3

Boca Juniors

0

2

1

-1

2

4

Auckland City

0

1

2

-16

1

Scores

  • Bayern 10–0 Auckland City
  • Boca Juniors 2–2 Benfica
  • Benfica 6–0 Auckland City
  • Bayern 2–1 Boca Juniors
  • Auckland City 1–1 Boca Juniors
  • Benfica 1–0 Bayern

Group D

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Flamengo

2

1

0

4

7

2

Chelsea

2

0

1

3

6

3

ES Tunis

1

0

2

-4

3

4

LAFC

0

1

2

-3

1

Scores

  • Chelsea 2–0 LAFC
  • Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis
  • Flamengo 3–1 Chelsea
  • LAFC 0–1 ES Tunis
  • ES Tunis 0–3 Chelsea
  • LAFC 1–1 Flamengo

Group E

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Inter Milan

2

1

0

3

7

2

Monterrey

1

2

0

4

5

3

River Plate

1

1

1

0

4

4

Urawa Reds

0

0

3

-7

0

Scores

  • River Plate 3–1 Urawa Reds
  • Monterrey 1–1 Inter
  • Inter 2–1 Urawa Reds
  • River Plate 0–0 Monterrey
  • Urawa Reds 0–4 Monterrey
  • Inter 2–0 River Plate

Group F

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Borussia Dortmund

2

1

0

2

7

2

Fluminense

1

2

0

2

5

3

Mamelodi Sundowns

1

1

1

0

4

4

Ulsan HD

0

0

3

-4

0

Scores

  • Fluminense 0–0 Dortmund
  • Ulsan 0–1 Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Mamelodi Sundowns 3–4 Dortmund
  • Fluminense 4–2 Ulsan
  • Dortmund 1–0 Ulsan Mamelodi
  • Sundowns 0–0 Fluminense

Group G

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Man City

3

0

0

11

9

2

Juventus

2

0

1

5

6

3

Al Ain

1

0

2

-10

3

4

Wydad AC

0

0

3

-6

0

Scores

  • Man City 2–0 Wydad
  • Al Ain 0–5 Juventus
  • Juventus 4–1 Wydad
  • Man City 6–0 Al Ain
  • Juventus 2–5 Man City
  • Wydad 1–2 Al Ain

Group H

Placings

Place

Team

Wins

Draws

Losses

GD

Points

1

Real Madrid

2

1

0

5

7

2

Al Hilal

1

2

0

2

5

3

RB Salzburg

1

1

1

-2

4

4

Pachuca

0

0

3

-5

0

Scores

  • Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal
  • Pachucha 1–2 RB Salzburg
  • Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca
  • RB Salzburg 0–0 Al Hilal
  • Al Hilal 2–0 Pachuca
  • RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid

FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Eliminated Teams

  • Porto
  • Al Ahly
  • Atlético Madrid
  • Seattle Sounders
  • Boca Juniors
  • Auckland City
  • ES Tunis
  • LAFC
  • River Plate
  • Urawa Reds
  • Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Ulsan HD
  • Al Ain
  • Wydad AC
  • RB Salzburg
  • Pachuca

Check out the round of 16 matches here. The round of 16 begins Saturday, June 28.

