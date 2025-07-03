Sunderland have it clear that to be competitive in the Premier League, changes are needed at all levels, and now they have signed a former AC Milan man.

The Black Cats continue working to improve all their areas before the start of the 2025-26 Premier League edition.

While they have already made official the signing of Habib Diarra (21), coming from RC Strasbourg, and are close to securing the signings of Union Saint-Gilloise's Noah Sadiki (20) and Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic (25), there are also other areas to strengthen.

A recent report confirms a new 'gift' for Regis Le Bris and his technical staff.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Sunderland appoint former AC Milan man Luciano Vulcano

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have closed the hiring of Luciano Vulcano as assistant coach.

Vulcano has experience working at AC Milan and at Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. In fact, the cited journalist notes that the Italian coach had offers to be first coach at other clubs, but still chose the Black Cats.

Former Milan and Al Nassr assistant coach Luciano Vulcano has agreed to join Sunderland. Vulcano will sign in as first team assistant coach, wanted by Regis Le Bris already one year ago.

Despite approached to be first coach, Vulcano's set to join SAFC to try PL chapter. Fabrizio Romano

🚨🔴⚪️ Former Milan and Al Nassr assistant coach Luciano Vulcano has agreed to join Sunderland.



Vulcano will sign in as first team assistant coach, wanted by Regis Le Bris already one year ago.



Despite approached to be first coach, Vulcano’s set to join #SAFC to try PL chapter. pic.twitter.com/LMIEnLbhyn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2025

Romano also explained that Regis Le Bris had requested Vulcano's hiring one year ago, and finally, the Lads' board granted it to him.

It's clear that to be able to compete in the Premier League, hirings are needed in different areas. In fact, Sunderland recently also confirmed the signing of Florent Ghisolfi as football director, and they announced it on their website:

Sunderland AFC is pleased to confirm the appointment of Florent Ghisolfi as the Club's new Director of Football.

Therefore, we will see in the coming months if the Lads can assume the competitive rhythm of England's first division immediately. But for now, what they are doing this summer is enough for the fanbase to get excited.

Read More: