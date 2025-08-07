'Fantastic' - Danny Collins Praises Sunderland After Key Contract Extension

Sunderland have made an exceptional job during the current transfer window, closing already nine signings.

But to make a successful return to the Premier League, it is not only necessary to add players, but to build, in general, a solid sporting project.

For this, the Lads' board has known how to keep in their squad several of the players who were key during the 2024-25 Championship season.

A former player of Sunderland has praised the club, speaking specifically about a very important contract extension for the Black Cats.

Danny Collins praises Sunderland after key contract extension

Former defender Danny Collins spoke with Sky Sports about the current situation of Sunderland, and took the opportunity to praise the club’s board.

Specifically, Collins praised the work done to secure the contract extension of Regis Le Bris until 2028.

"For himself, fantastic," Collins began saying (h/t Sunderland Echo), referring to the French manager.

He pointed out that it is admirable that Le Bris arrived at the club in the conditions in which it was at that time, and catapulted it with a couple of signings, like that of Enzo Le Fee, until achieving the longed-for promotion to the first division of England.

But Collins did not only have praise for the Frenchman, as he also wanted to highlight the good work of the club for trusting Regis, explaining that the Premier League will be a much more complicated challenge than the Championship, and that credit must be given to the club for "backing him."

The former defender of the club also spoke about the transfer market, declaring that until now the board has done a great job, balancing well the youth with the experience.

But although Sunderland have already closed nine signings, Collins considers that "the business isn’t done yet."

Danny pointed out that he still expects three or four additional signings, arguing that his hope is that the club does not finish 17th or below in the Premier League, but that from the first moment they are a competitive club.

