Why Atletico Madrid Have Launched ‘Official Complaint’ Against Arsenal
Atlético Madrid have filed a complaint with UEFA over the facilities made available to them by Arsenal in the build-up to Tuesday’s Champions League league phase meeting, reports state.
Competition rules outline the visiting team is permitted to train in the hosts’ stadium the day before a game, and Atlético used that right when they arrived at the Emirates Stadium for what they expected to be a routine training session on Monday.
Atletico Left Without Hot Water at Emirates Stadium
But Spanish publication MARCA report their visit to the Emirates got off to a miserable start when Atlético realised there was no hot water in the dressing rooms.
The issue was reported to Arsenal staff at the start of the session but was not resolved by the time Diego Simeone’s men left the rain-soaked Emirates turf. Los Rojiblancos had to leave the stadium in their wet, dirty training gear as they were unable to shower after the the session.
Arsenal did get the hot water fixed eventually, but the solution came 10 minutes after Atlético left the ground. The La Liga side were so frustrated that, according to numerous reports, they contacted UEFA to submit a formal complaint about the situation.
Gunners officials have formally apologised to Atlético for their inconvenience, which could add to the spice of Tuesday night’s affair.
Mikel Arteta Heaps Praise on Simeone Before European Showdown
As he previewed the game in his pre-match press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not hide his admiration for Atléti counterpart Simeone, who he backed to enjoy a successful career in the Premier League if he ever decides to leave the Metropolitano.
“Well, obviously there is someone that I look up to and learn from him in many situations and what is for me outstanding is his passion,” Arteta said of Simeone. “I think for how long he’s been in the game and in the same club with the same players, how you still have that hand and that capacity to transmit such an energy and willingness to win.
“It’s a very tough environment that we live in and to keep convincing players you have to be extraordinary as well. I don’t know [him] personally but everything I heard about him is that he’s so good at doing that. That’s one of the reasons why you are able to sustain at that level.
“If he works in the Champions League, which is the highest competition in Europe, he can do it anywhere.
“You have to come here and try it and feel it, but I’m very sure that his know-how is unbelievable, and his character and willingness will take him anywhere.”