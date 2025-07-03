Sunderland are about to secure a Leeds United target, and the Black Cats fans didn't let the opportunity to show it off pass.

The Lads' board have been quite active and haven't lost time during the current transfer window.

A couple of days ago, they officially announced the signing of Habib Diarra (21), and the latest reports indicate they are about to sign Noah Sadiki (20).

What do these two players have in common? Both were pursued by Sunderland and Leeds United, and it seems the Black Cats will end up with both players in their squad.

Sunderland fans troll Leeds United after yet another transfer window win

After the mentioned information emerged, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, some Sunderland fans began connecting the dots that Sadiki was also a Leeds United target.

A Twitter (X) account published a fragment of an article by Harry Dimond, written for the portal Leeds United News.

The mentioned article used the subtitle "Leeds target Sadiki looks to be better option than Diarra", followed by key information and statistics about Noah Sadiki.

The responses to the original tweet varied between "At least the Leeds fans can have a laugh", or "That's funny to be fair".

At least the Leeds fans can have a laugh 🤣 — Josh (@Edmundson12) July 2, 2025

There were also Leeds United fans who commented that both players were linked to Leeds because the leak comes from Sunderland's environment.

we are hearing about Leeds interest in these players because it’s coming from Sunderlands end, 49ers never leak anything, Diarra and sadiki are not our top targets. We’ve had a nibble at Diarra, I’m glad we didn’t pay what Sunderland have, sadiki looks the better player out the 2 — Philly (@Phil89523004) July 2, 2025

"We've had a nibble at Diarra, I'm glad we didn't pay what Sunderland have", said one of the Whites' fans.

Whether they were Leeds targets or not, the reality is that both players are very interesting prospects and have enough potential to shine at big European clubs. In the end, the Black Cats win with their signings.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sadiki is set to sign a five-year contract with the Lads after he completes his medical. Regis Le Bris' side will pay a fee of around £15 million with a further £2.5 million in add-ons.

Read More: