Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 28

A busy week of Premier League action kicks off on Friday evening, the Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa setting the tone for a flurry of fixtures.

With the FA Cup stealing the show the following weekend, Premier League matches must be crammed into a congested schedule, with this weekend’s games followed by a bout of midweek clashes.

There are some stormers on the horizon, Chelsea’s critical trip to Arsenal headlining the weekend‘s action on a busy Sunday afternoon. There are some tantalizing duels on Saturday, too.

Here is how Sports Illustrated believes Gameweek 28 will pan out.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa

Date : Friday, Feb. 27

: Friday, Feb. 27 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

The absence of three integral midfielders—Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans—explains Aston Villa’s recent regression, Unai Emery’s men now scrapping for Champions League qualification rather than the title.

Triumphing in just one of their last four matches and seriously struggling in the final third, the Villans are approaching a crucial juncture in which they will have to not only up their levels in the Premier League but compete in Europe, too.

Last-placed Wolves have shown glimpses of life under Rob Edwards, albeit far too late in the campaign to matter. Their fate is sealed but they will be eager to spoil the party for their Midlands rivals even if they’re Championship-bound.

Even a spirited display and the motivation of equaling or surpassing Derby County’s lowest-ever points tally might not be enough, however.

Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Sunderland

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

Bournemouth have grim memories of November’s meeting at the Stadium of Light, the Cherries surrendering an early two-goal cushion as they fell to defeat. Revenge will be on the mind on Saturday lunchtime.

The Cherries have leapfrogged Sunderland after a significant upturn in form that sees them unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches and they will be expected to move further clear of their waning visitors this weekend.

Sunderland were the feel-good story of the early campaign and while their absence from the relegation fight should be celebrated, their season is already at risk of petering out. They have won just two league games since Christmas.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3–1 Sunderland

Burnley vs. Brentford

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

You can scrutinize Burnley all you like, but their character cannot be questioned. Despite their perilous position in the relegation zone, the Clarets continue to scrap for points and their fighting spirit earned them a last-gasp draw at Chelsea last weekend.

While it failed to make much difference in what appears an increasingly gloomy push for Premier League survival, it suggests they will cause European hopefuls Brentford issues this Saturday.

A rare off-day last weekend was punished by Brighton & Hove Albion but Keith Andrews’s overperformers have shown their ability to respond to adversity regularly this term. The seventh-placed Bees will still be clear favorites at Turf Moor.

Prediction: Burnley 0–1 Brentford

Liverpool vs. West Ham United

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Liverpool remain an entirely unconvincing beast but results have at least improved in recent weeks. A fortuitous victory over Nottingham Forest last time out boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification and marked the beginning of a favorable run of fixtures.

West Ham at home, on paper at least, appears a routine victory for Arne Slot’s side, but straightforward wins have seldom been enjoyed at Anfield this season.

Liverpool will come up against their nemesis this weekend: the low block. The Reds are still struggling to uncover ways to overcome deep-lying defenses and West Ham’s counter-attacking potential in in-form Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen ensures they will cause Liverpool major problems.

Perhaps echoing their last-minute win in the Midlands, Liverpool could steal the points without playing particularly well against the resurgent, relegation-threatened Irons.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 West Ham

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Newcastle United officially wrapped up their place in the Champions League last 16 midweek after completing their 9–3 annihilation of Qarabağ on aggregate. Eddie Howe was able to rotate in key areas while boasting a five-goal lead ahead of the second leg, although not all of Newcastle’s star performers were handed rests.

Possible fatigue could hamper their progress in the Premier League but victory is still expected against goal-shy Everton at St James’ Park.

The Toffees have scored more than once in just one of their last eight games as Jack Grealish’s long-term injury restricts David Moyes’s attacking options, with their defense also allowing sloppy goals. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–0 Everton

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Manchester City merely need to cast their minds back to November to remind themselves of the challenge Leeds United pose despite their presence in the relegation battle. The Whites fought back from two goals down at the Etihad Stadium, only to be floored by Phil Foden’s late winner.

With Pep Guardiola’s side unable to drop any more points in their pursuit of Premier League glory, complacency can’t be afforded in front of the vociferous Elland Road crowd.

Six victories from their last seven across all competitions will ensure a confident City side turn up in Yorkshire, with Guardiola boasting a myriad of options in every department of his star-studded squad.

Leeds, however, will fancy their chances of springing a surprise having already taken points off Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United on home turf this season.

Prediction: Leeds 1–3 Man City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Vítor Pereira was understandably apoplectic with rage after Nottingham Forest conceded to Alexis Mac Allister in the dying embers of last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool, the Midlands club left to rue yet more spurned opportunities.

The Portuguese coach has made a positive impact since his arrival but issues in front of goal persist domestically, with Forest having scored just twice across their last four Premier League fixtures.

They must take their chances against an organized Brighton backline, the Seagulls’ mood improved by their much-needed win at Brentford. On their day, Fabian Hürzeler’s side are a real threat.

Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Igor Tudor’s Tottenham debut ended in disaster last Sunday. An embarrassing 4–1 defeat at the hands of north London rivals Arsenal sent Spurs further into the abyss and their place in the Premier League is in genuine jeopardy after being sucked into the relegation fight.

Injuries continue to decimate an increasingly threadbare squad and Tudor will have his work cut out to stop the rot at Craven Cottage. Spurs have lost their last three trips to the stadium and were beaten by their London foes on home soil earlier this term.

Fulham’s inconsistency is their only barrier to European qualification this term but they can make a real statement by toppling Tottenham.

Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Manchester United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick continued with a hard-fought win at Everton, meaning the Red Devils lead the Premier League table solely based on results since they appointed their interim manager.

Five wins from six and the absence of European football means Man Utd are a shoo-in to secure their return to the Champions League and the feeling at Old Trafford will be one of hope and expectation this weekend.

While things are rosy in the red half of Manchester, they could hardly be bleaker at Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner remains on the brink as their 1–0 win over Wolves did little to ease tensions between the Austrian and the club’s board and supporters.

Having told fans to “stay humble,” the Eagles must embody those words as they look to upset the odds at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Arsenal’s five-point lead at the summit is under major threat this weekend. Man City play before the Gunners and still boast a game in hand over their title adversaries, with victory for Guardiola’s men at Leeds potentially heaping pressure on Arsenal before their clash with Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s men responded to back-to-back slip-ups in style in the derby, hammering Spurs and restoring their cushion, but Chelsea will pose a much sterner test of their title credentials.

There have been three meetings between the sides this season—a Premier League draw followed by two Arsenal wins in the Carabao Cup semifinals—and the battles have been incredibly close and even harder fought.

Chelsea are more than capable of denting Arsenal’s push for glory, although the Gunners will be regarded as favorites as they seek to overcome another major hurdle en route to a first crown in over two decades.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–1 Chelsea

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 28

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Feb. 27 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Wolves vs. Aston Villa 1–2 Saturday, Feb. 28 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Sunderland 3–1 Saturday, Feb. 28 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Burnley vs. Brentford 0–1 Saturday, Feb. 28 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. West Ham 2–1 Saturday, Feb. 28 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Everton 2–0 Saturday, Feb. 28 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET Leeds vs. Man City 1–3 Sunday, Mar. 1 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Nott’m Forest 1–1 Sunday, Mar. 1 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Tottenham 1–1 Sunday, Mar. 1 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace 2–0 Sunday, Mar. 1 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Chelsea 2–1

