2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 28

The stakes are increasingly high for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as they seek to climb their mini-leagues and avoid those dreaded forfeits, with the next week potentially proving decisive.

Gameweek 28 begins on Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon but there will be little rest for managers, who will then have to lock in their squads for Gameweek 29 by next Tuesday.

Every transfer is pivotal in the final third of the campaign as managers chase rank and look to finish strong in true Pep Guardiola fashion.

Here are the players worth targeting in FPL for GW28.

Goalkeepers

Caoimhín Kelleher is an option. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Goalkeeper transfers are seldom exciting but those eager to swap stoppers shouldn’t look much further than Caoimhín Kelleher (£4.7m). Despite disappointing last weekend, the Brentford man faces Burnley (A) this time around and then has clashes with Bournemouth (A), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Leeds United (A) and Everton (H) in his subsequent four.

Liverpool remain an inconsistent force but their fixture swing is difficult to ignore. That makes Alisson (£5.4m) a solid set-and-forget goalkeeper for the coming weeks, the battle with West Ham United (H) on Saturday followed by games against Wolves (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H) and Brighton & Hove Albion (A).

Despite not boasting the sternest defense, Bournemouth have kept two clean sheets in their last four and have Sunderland (H), Brentford (A) and Burnley (H) in their next three games. Đorđe Petrović (£4.5m) is a good budget pick for those fixtures.

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk has become a stellar pick. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

While doubling up on the Liverpool defense could be putting too much faith in the Reds’ backline, Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) is now the most appetizing defensive transfer ahead of GW28. The Dutchman has managed 28 points across his last two and boasts the clean sheet, defensive contribution and goalscoring potential to score big again in the coming weeks.

Despite Arsenal’s recent defensive blunders, Gabriel (£7.1m) is still an essential asset given his haul potential. It feels only a matter of time before he etches his name on to the scoresheet once again and Chelsea (H), Brighton (A) and Everton (H) are decent fixtures before he blanks in Gameweek 31.

Managers must be wary of Manchester City also blanking in GW31 but Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) might be worth taking the risk on. He followed his 13-point haul against Fulham with 17 points against Newcastle United, scoring twice as he embraces his return to midfield.

Those searching for cheaper options can’t go wrong with Fulham’s Joachim Andersen against Tottenham (H), followed by clashes with West Ham (H), Nottingham Forest (A) and Burnley (H). Bournemouth’s James Hill (£4.1m) is also an excellent enabler having supplied six points or more in his last five matches.

Midfielders

There are several options in Man Utd’s midfield. | Copa/Getty Images

Manchester United don’t boast the easiest fixture list in the coming weeks but their midfield assets remain worth investing in. Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.7m) are primed to deliver against Crystal Palace (H) this weekend and are largely fixture-proof. Choosing between the pair is the most difficult decision.

Depending on his fitness after missing last weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest, Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) appears the best Liverpool option in midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) is a strong alternative but doesn’t boast quite the same consistency in his attacking play, especially if he continues to be drafted in at right back.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) might be worth punting on for the next three gameweeks before he blanks. He’s managed 37 points since joining Man City and appears a nailed-on starter, with Leeds (A), Nottingham Forest (H) and West Ham (A) coming up.

Continuing to provide terrific value, Harry Wilson (£5.9m) seems more or less essential at his price point, especially given Fulham’s upcoming fixtures. Even without scoring he supplied eight points at Sunderland last time out.

Brentford’s Dango Ouattara (£5.9m) and Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m) are riskier picks, the latter on penalties for some encouraging fixtures but potentially a minute risk after only recently returning from injury.

Forwards

Time to ditch Erling Haaland? | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Another modest return against Newcastle last weekend means Erling Haaland (£14.8m) has produced just one double-digit haul since Gameweek 17. It would be risky to bet against him away at Leeds, however, with the Norwegian capable of bursting into life at a moment’s notice.

Hugo Ekitiké (£8.9m) has underwhelmed in recent weeks but his fixtures are now incredibly encouraging. One would expect him to be involved in Liverpool’s goals against relegation-threatened West Ham this weekend.

Igor Thiago (£7.1m) has furstrated owners in recent weeks, yet remains worth buying for GW28 and beyond. The Brazilian is on penalties and will benefit from playing some weak defenses, starting with Burnley’s at Turf Moor.

After an 11-point haul against Sunderland, Fulham’s Raúl Jiménez (£6.2m) could be an excellent differential. The Mexican’s minutes are less assured since the return of Rodrigo Muniz from injury but he’s undoubtedly Marco Silva’s preferred No.9.

When Is the FPL Gameweek 28 Deadline?

Don’t be caught out by an earlier deadline than usual, with all changes needing to be made by 6:30 p.m. GMT (1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT) on Friday, Feb. 27 to come into effect for GW28.

