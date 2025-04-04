Regis Le Bris To Stick By Tommy Watson Following Brighton Transfer Agreement
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has responded to speculation about winger Tommy Watson and his involvement in the Black Cats' remaining games this season.
Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Sunderland had agreed a deal with Brighton for Watson for around £10 Million, with Watson signing a long-term deal with the Seagulls.
Following this, many fans began to question Watson's commitment to the Black Cats and wonder if the winger's mind would be elsewhere while playing for Sunderland.
The Sunderland manager dismissed these claims, stating that he will continue to consider Watson for Sunderland's matchday squads until the end of the campaign.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris admitted that the timing is 'not ideal' and the situation is a little 'weird' but insisted he has no doubts over Watson's professionalism.
"The timing is not ideal but at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before." Le Bris said.
"We declined and tried to renew his contract, but it wasn't possible at the end. So it's his decision and we have to move on. I hope it's a positive outcome for the club financially at least and for our future.
"Tommy had just over one year left on his contract to everyone had to make a decision. His decision is his decision, and we have to accept it.
"I think Tommy will be involved because he is professional," Le Bris added.
Sunderland will need all the help they can get in their push for promotion to the Premier League, and Tommy Watson is certainly a player who can make a difference for the Black Cats.
If the 18-year-old continues to perform for the Black Cats and helps them to win promotion, fans will soon forget about their worries and Watson will leave Sunderland on a high note.