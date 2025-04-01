Fabrizio Romano Confirms Brighton Latest Signing From Sunderland Ahead of Summer Transfer Window
Sunderland have agreed a deal to sell highly-rated winger Tommy Watson to Brighton, with the move set to become official when the summer transfer window opens. The 18-year-old, who has attracted significant Premier League interest, will remain with the Black Cats for the rest of the season before completing his switch to the Amex Stadium.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Watson has agreed to a long-term contract with Brighton, and the fee for the deal is understood to be in the region of £10 Million. The transfer also includes a lucrative sell-on clause, ensuring Sunderland benefit financially if Watson makes a future move.
Brighton had previously attempted to sign Watson in the last two transfer windows, but Sunderland rejected their advances in hopes of securing a contract extension for the academy product. However, with Watson showing no intention of signing a new deal and his current contract set to expire next year, Sunderland have now opted to accept Brighton’s latest offer.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman acknowledged the club’s efforts to retain Watson but believes this agreement is in Sunderland’s best long-term interests.
“Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract," Speakman said.
"Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC. Tommy first joined our club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light."
"We are proud of the role we have played in his development, and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”
Watson, who was a late substitute in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Millwall last weekend, is expected to remain an important part of the squad as the team pushes for a strong finish to the campaign. Despite his impending move, Sunderland are confident he will remain fully focused and professional for the remainder of his time at the club.