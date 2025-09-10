Sunderland Aim to Stun the FA Cup Holders in Premier League Clash

Sunderland have lived a very interesting moment after the end of the international break, where several players stood out representing their countries, both with the senior team and with the youth categories.

However, we return to European competition, where on September 13, they will face Crystal Palace away with more positive feelings than ever.

This start of the season has left them with a very high level and expectations higher than ever, since after three matches played in the Premier League, Sunderland have won two and lost one, while Crystal Palace arrive at this match undefeated, but with fewer points than Sunderland.

Big challenge for Sunderland against an undefeated team

Crystal Palace have five points after drawing two matches and winning one. Now two great teams of the Premier League face each other: Sunderland, the big surprise and the newly promoted, will visit Crystal Palace, the recent FA Cup champions.

Without a doubt, a wonderful clash that leaves expectations higher than ever to witness a formidable match between both teams.

Regis Le Bris hopes to continue giving big surprises in this match, where he surely expects to come out victorious and get important points away from home, since everything seems to indicate that Sunderland at home are one of the strongest teams in the Premier League and have shown it in their last matches.

We will see what Regis Le Bris’ approach will be, with the hope of seeing the players in a competitive physical state on the field of play.

Several of them competed with their national teams and are expected to arrive in their best form to this match, while others trained positively in the team’s concentration.

Without a doubt, an unmissable Premier League match, which will be played on September 3 at Crystal Palace's home.