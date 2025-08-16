Sunderland are about to begin their 2025-26 season, and for their Premier League return they will have a new captain.

Some days ago it was revealed that Regis Le Bris had chosen Granit Xhaka (32) as his team's new captain, a status previously held by Dan Neil (23) before the Swiss's arrival.

Although, truth be told, it wasn't a surprise considering Xhaka's experience, the French manager took time to explain his decision, and his justification was very interesting.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris explains why he made Granit Xhaka captain

In statements transcribed by Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Le Bris explained that it took him very little time to realise he would give Xhaka the captain's armband, but really... very little time:

His experience and understanding, it's an easy decision. I could tell after 10 minutes on the pitch that he would be our captain. Regis Le Bris (via Keith Downie)

Nevertheless, the manager didn't want to ignore the fact that he had to remove this status from Dan Neil, and also had words for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Le Bris sees it as a growth opportunity for Neil, considering his young age, also justifying it with the need to bridge the gap between playing in the Championship and doing so in the Premier League.

For Dan, it’s an opportunity to grow. He’s still young, 23, and has the potential to be a Premier League player, but you have to fill the gap between his previous experience and this one. Regis Le Bris (via Keith Downie)

Sunderland's season begins this Saturday, 16 August, when the Cats host Graham Potter's West Ham United at the Stadium of Light, at 3 pm UK time.

