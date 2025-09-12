Sunderland's New Signing Secures World Cup Qualification With His South American Team

A wonderful moment has arrived for Sunderland, as their squad seems more than prepared to face the 2025-2026 season of the Premier League.

And now we have seen how the new signings not only stand out for their arrival at Sunderland, but also with their respective national teams.

This is the case of the great signing of Omar Alderete by Sunderland, who has shone with the Paraguay national team, where he showed a very high performance and managed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, leaving clear the great competitiveness of Sunderland’s players.

A signing that excites the security in Regis Le Bris’ defensive zone

Omar Alderete arrived from Getafe of Spain and has already played three matches with Sunderland, giving one assist and playing a total of 217 minutes, as the statistics of Transfermarkt indicate.

He is a player with fantastic potential and, with only 28 years, his path in world football is fantastic.

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup with a team like Paraguay is a very important milestone. In his last match with the national team, Paraguay 1-0 Peru, the 28-year-old played the 90 minutes, where there was seen one of the main reasons why Sunderland signed this player.

With the ball at his feet, he is phenomenal, since he had 62 touches, reaching 89% of effectiveness in the passes made, completing 41 of 46 passes. A player who also has wonderful success in the defensive zone, since we saw how of 8 duels disputed, he won a total of 4, 50% of duels won, being a more than talented player and giving security in defense.

An unbeatable start for Omar Alderete with Sunderland

Omar Alderete is for big things at Sunderland and little by little he is showing it, and with only three matches wearing the colors of the Black Cats it has already been seen the great talent of this player.

Qualifying for the World Cup is in some way his motivation to continue growing in sports, something unique, and he hopes to continue showing it at Sunderland, since he is a fundamental piece, and we hope to see him at a great level in the next match when Sunderland face Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday, September 13.

