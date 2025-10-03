On the eve of Sunderland visiting Manchester United, the Black Cats made a post reviving speculation about a transfer.

Amad Diallo is a favorite of the Wearside club's fans after his positive stint during the 2022/23 season.

Recently, Diallo deleted all his Instagram posts, curiously generating speculation about a return to Sunderland.

But now the club itself has awakened the rumors with a social media publication.

Sunderland sparks Manchester United transfer rumors with social media post

Regis Le Bris was recently questioned about Diallo and spoke well of the Ivorian winger.

Many people still speak about his time here. He possesses great talent. He will always be a friend of the club, just not for 90 minutes on Saturday. Regis Le Bris

❤️ RLB on Amad:



'Many people still speak about his time here. He possesses great talent. He will always be a friend of the club, just not for 90 minutes on Saturday...' pic.twitter.com/rsfpM3TMwX — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 2, 2025

The curious thing is that Sunderland made a post specifically about these words from the French coach.

As expected, this awakened the hope of the club's supporters. One user commented: "He'll be playing for Le Bris in three months."

Another wrote "bring him home." A Man United fan responded: "You can come for him, $50m."

This last fan is not so wrong, as according to Transfermarkt, Diallo's current market value is €45 million.

Manchester United paid €21.30 million for the winger from Atalanta in 2021. Since then he has played in 61 games with 13 goals, one goal below his total at Sunderland.

Diallo playing for Sunderland today makes total sense. United are not at their best, while the Wearside club are rising and improving.

Also, considering Le Bris's system, Diallo would likely play as a winger, his preferred and most productive position for goals. A winger isn't the club's most urgent need, but Amad could fit perfectly and immediately.

