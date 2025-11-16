Sunderland fans have been following closely the moment the team are living with their promotion to the Premier League and now competing against the best in England.

The squad of Regis Le Bris have shown a competitive mentality and the search for victories that will allow them to survive in the most competitive league in the world.

One of their main figures has made clear his surprise at the support and following match after match, the intensity lived at the Stadium of Light, experiencing every match to the maximum, and this is an extra boost given to the team.

Robin Roefs Highlights the Excitement of the Sunderland Project

In recent statements given by Robin Roefs, he highlighted his arrival on the team with great expectations. Sunderland Echo revealed these statements showing how competing in the Premier League filled him with joy and led him to make the decision to play wearing the colors of Black Cats.

The first thing that attracted me was the opportunity to play in the Premier League. And Sunderland, well, the project seemed exciting. The ambition was there, and they spoke very well, they knew everything about me and were convinced about my qualities, so it was an easy decision to make. Robin Roefs

His arrival was not unexpected, Sunderland had already clear that Robin Roefs was the best option to compete in the Premier League, and he has made that clear being an important figure in the league, having statistics even at the level of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the top goalkeeper of last season.

Robin Roefs, as soon as he arrived at Sunderland, knew the challenge of being a newly promoted team and that it would not be easy competing in the best league against top teams, but this was never a pressure for the squad of Regis Le Bris.

We did not talk about fighting to stay up; we simply had hunger for victories and wanted to achieve as much as possible. We knew we were a newly promoted team, so the first objective was to secure survival, but in reality, that is not how we talked in the locker room. Robin Roefs

With the start of the season, Sunderland accumulated victories and memorable matches, a positive run that placed the team in the highest positions of the Premier League, causing a surprise in the league. In addition to this, Robin Roefs, being an important figure, earned the ovation of the fans, and every match at the Stadium of Light comes with strong recognition.

The first time they shouted my name, I thought: ‘It cannot be that they are booing me.’ I realized right away. They do something similar in the Netherlands, but never before with my name. It is an incredible feeling; the fans are fundamental for us. They push us forward. Robin Roefs

Between the confusion and the adrenaline, the chant from the fans highlights the performances of Robin Roefs and that he is an essential piece of the Regis Le Bris project, being the standout goalkeeper in the current Premier League.

